Belton, MO
106 Melody Lane
Last updated September 30 2019 at 9:54 AM
106 Melody Lane
106 Melody Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
106 Melody Lane, Belton, MO 64012
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Great 3 Bd Home with Basement
Nicely updated with new paint and floors.
Huge decks on front and back.
Quiet Neighborhood, close to schools and shopping.
Email or Text Robert now to see this home before it's gone.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 106 Melody Lane have any available units?
106 Melody Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Belton, MO
.
How much is rent in Belton, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Belton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 106 Melody Lane have?
Some of 106 Melody Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 106 Melody Lane currently offering any rent specials?
106 Melody Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Melody Lane pet-friendly?
No, 106 Melody Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Belton
.
Does 106 Melody Lane offer parking?
Yes, 106 Melody Lane offers parking.
Does 106 Melody Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 Melody Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Melody Lane have a pool?
No, 106 Melody Lane does not have a pool.
Does 106 Melody Lane have accessible units?
No, 106 Melody Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Melody Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 Melody Lane has units with dishwashers.
