Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated bathtub hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access media room package receiving sauna carport courtyard putting green 24hr maintenance bbq/grill lobby online portal

Welcome to Reflection Cove, one of the most coveted communities in West St. Louis County. Just minutes from several major interstates, fine dining, parks and shopping, Reflection Cove is perfectly positioned for easy access to all of the recreations and conveniences that St. Louis has to offer.Nestled within 23 acres of beautiful landscape in prestigious West County, our luxury apartments boast the amenities you deserve including our resort-style swimming pool and hot tub, expansive fitness studio, complimentary tanning bed, resident business center, and complimentary coffee and Wi-Fi in our clubhouse. Our newly renovated apartments offer generous floor plans with designer finishes and include a full-size washer/dryer. Call today to experience the extraordinary life at Reflection Cove!