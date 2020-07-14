All apartments in Ballwin
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:50 AM

Reflection Cove

13992 Reflection Dr · (636) 223-4724
Location

13992 Reflection Dr, Ballwin, MO 63021

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 04-4111 · Avail. Aug 18

$960

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 538 sqft

Unit 04-417 · Avail. now

$1,060

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

Unit 04-426 · Avail. now

$1,060

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 03-325 · Avail. now

$1,265

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 939 sqft

Unit 02-236 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 939 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 07-7111 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1143 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Reflection Cove.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
package receiving
sauna
carport
courtyard
putting green
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
lobby
online portal
Welcome to Reflection Cove, one of the most coveted communities in West St. Louis County. Just minutes from several major interstates, fine dining, parks and shopping, Reflection Cove is perfectly positioned for easy access to all of the recreations and conveniences that St. Louis has to offer.Nestled within 23 acres of beautiful landscape in prestigious West County, our luxury apartments boast the amenities you deserve including our resort-style swimming pool and hot tub, expansive fitness studio, complimentary tanning bed, resident business center, and complimentary coffee and Wi-Fi in our clubhouse. Our newly renovated apartments offer generous floor plans with designer finishes and include a full-size washer/dryer. Call today to experience the extraordinary life at Reflection Cove!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Reflection Cove have any available units?
Reflection Cove has 7 units available starting at $960 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Ballwin, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ballwin Rent Report.
What amenities does Reflection Cove have?
Some of Reflection Cove's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Reflection Cove currently offering any rent specials?
Reflection Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Reflection Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, Reflection Cove is pet friendly.
Does Reflection Cove offer parking?
Yes, Reflection Cove offers parking.
Does Reflection Cove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Reflection Cove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Reflection Cove have a pool?
Yes, Reflection Cove has a pool.
Does Reflection Cove have accessible units?
Yes, Reflection Cove has accessible units.
Does Reflection Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Reflection Cove has units with dishwashers.
