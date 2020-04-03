All apartments in Arnold
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:49 PM

1000 Fox Chase Industrial Drive

1000 Fox Chase Industrial Drive · (314) 714-1100
Location

1000 Fox Chase Industrial Drive, Arnold, MO 63010

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
conference room
parking
This building contains 3 bays, #1000, #1002 & #1004. Bay #1000 offers a reception area, 2 offices, 1 lavatory, a large open area that leads to the 1900 square foot warehouse with overhead dock door. Bay #1002 offers a reception area, 2 offices, a lavatory and a conference room. Bay #1004 offers a reception area, 3 offices, 1 lavatory and a smaller warehouse with overhead dock door. There is ample paved parking, a large back lot and a fenced lot off to the side of the building. Easy highway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 Fox Chase Industrial Drive have any available units?
1000 Fox Chase Industrial Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arnold, MO.
Is 1000 Fox Chase Industrial Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Fox Chase Industrial Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Fox Chase Industrial Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1000 Fox Chase Industrial Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arnold.
Does 1000 Fox Chase Industrial Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1000 Fox Chase Industrial Drive does offer parking.
Does 1000 Fox Chase Industrial Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 Fox Chase Industrial Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Fox Chase Industrial Drive have a pool?
No, 1000 Fox Chase Industrial Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1000 Fox Chase Industrial Drive have accessible units?
No, 1000 Fox Chase Industrial Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Fox Chase Industrial Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1000 Fox Chase Industrial Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1000 Fox Chase Industrial Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1000 Fox Chase Industrial Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
