1000 Fox Chase Industrial Drive

This building contains 3 bays, #1000, #1002 & #1004. Bay #1000 offers a reception area, 2 offices, 1 lavatory, a large open area that leads to the 1900 square foot warehouse with overhead dock door. Bay #1002 offers a reception area, 2 offices, a lavatory and a conference room. Bay #1004 offers a reception area, 3 offices, 1 lavatory and a smaller warehouse with overhead dock door. There is ample paved parking, a large back lot and a fenced lot off to the side of the building. Easy highway access.