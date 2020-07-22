Apartment List
/
MO
/
arnold
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:56 PM

21 Apartments for rent in Arnold, MO with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Arnold offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and ... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
884 Woodridge Drive
884 Woodridge Drive, Arnold, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
Totally updated throughout. Condo is located in the quiet Woodridge Estates Subdivision. Laminate wood floors in lvg/dng and hllwy, bedrooms have carpet. There is a full size family room and laundry Room down stairs.
Results within 1 mile of Arnold

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Imperial
7 Highview Drive
7 Highview Drive, Imperial, MO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$995
864 sqft
4 bed 1 bath in Jefferson County!! - This 4 bedroom / 1 Bath home backs up to the woods on a quiet street. Kitchen comes complete with tons of cabinet space, refrigerator, dishwasher, and stove. Tile and laminate flooring through out the entire home.
Results within 5 miles of Arnold
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
11 Units Available
Suson Pines
5265 Suson Hills Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$690
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,130
1219 sqft
Central air and heating ensure year-round comfort. Units have private patios and balconies. Apartments are pet-friendly, and the complex has a dog park. Suson Park is just steps away.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 12:29 PM
24 Units Available
Oakville
Taravue Park Apartments
3975 Taravue Ln, Mehlville, MO
1 Bedroom
$540
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
845 sqft
Conveniently located near I-255 and I-55, these units offer spacious floor plans, oversized windows, private storage, full kitchens and large closets. On-site amenities include business center, laundry, fitness center pool and bark park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
5 Units Available
Concord
Southpointe
9950 Pointe South Dr, Concord, MO
1 Bedroom
$851
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$931
841 sqft
Comfortable apartments with air conditioning and ceiling fans. Fully equipped kitchens have dishwashers and garbage disposal. The onsite fitness center includes free weights. Located near Southfield Center.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
651 Green Jade Dr
651 Green Jade Drive, Jefferson County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$995
920 sqft
Spacious 2 bed / 2bath in Fenton - Property Id: 315110 Looking for that "ONE OF A KIND" condo for that "ONE OF A KIND LIVING EXPERIENCE"? This stylishly sophisticated condo should fit like a glove! This open Floor Plan on the first level with just

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Oakville
37 Kassebaum Lane, Unit 206
37 Kassebaum Lane, Mehlville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
941 sqft
Condo for Rent in South County - Features: 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, central air, electric heat, carpet, hardwood floors, refrigerator, electric stove, microwave, dishwasher, washer/dryer (electric), 1 carport space.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
642 S Old Hwy 141
642 S Old Highway 141, Jefferson County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
945 sqft
Looking for that "ONE OF A KIND" condo for that "ONE OF A KIND LIVING EXPERIENCE"? This stylishly sophisticated condo should fit like a glove! This open Floor Plan on the third level with just the right updates to make it perfect for today's

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Oakville
27 Kassebaum Lane
27 Kassebaum Lane, Mehlville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
941 sqft
Don't miss this clean, spacious, and updated 2-bedroom condo in south county. Fresh paint. Conveniently located near 270/55/255, this charming condo features higher-end counters, cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Steam cleaned carpets.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 04:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Oakville
515 Susan Road
515 Susan Road, Oakville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1122 sqft
Check out this great new rental listing in the heart Oakville. This property is recently updated throughout and has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Beautiful hardwood floors, fireplace and plenty of spacious room for the family. Washer and dryer included.
Results within 10 miles of Arnold
Verified

1 of 88

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
8 Units Available
Station
141 E Madison Ave, Kirkwood, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,442
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location for commuters just steps from the Kirkwood Train Station. Community features 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, and parking. Units offer patio or balcony, extra storage, garbage disposal, and laundry.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
9 Units Available
Country Lane Woods
Waterford Manors
724 Overlook Circle Dr, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$817
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,013
905 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Enjoy convenient apartment living in West County. Near West County Mall, Castlewood State Park, and several entertainment venues is Waterford Manors Apartments.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 12:31 PM
3 Units Available
Oakville
ReNew Cross Creek
1269 Mangrove Ln, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$915
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1066 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Webster Groves
Colonial Village
7972 Big Bend Blvd, Webster Groves, MO
2 Bedrooms
$960
Located in the heart of Webster Groves on 4 beautifully manicured acres, this secluded community offers quiet, spacious and elegant living.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Affton
9740 Bexley Station Dr D
9740 Bexley Station Drive, Affton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1050 sqft
Affton ground level Condo - Property Id: 111648 Beautiful open floor plan condo has two large bedrooms and two bathrooms on the ground floor. The master suite includes a large walk-in closet, double bowl vanity, and a walk-in shower with seating.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Webster Groves
526 Oak St
526 Oak Street, Webster Groves, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
812 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Cozy little home in Webster Groves - Property Id: 145945 Cozy little home in a beautiful neighborhood, right across the street from a great little park and just two minutes from Historical Webster Groves shops and restaurants.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Concord
10960 Three Court Drive
10960 Three Court Drive, Concord, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1572 sqft
AAA Lindbergh Schools! A true 4 bedroom 2 full bath (1 bath on main level, 1 bath on second floor).

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Glendale
1006 Kirkham Avenue
1006 Kirkham Avenue, Glendale, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1562 sqft
*Beautiful updated kitchen, 42" cabinets, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances (gas range/built in micro, dishwasher & side by side refrigerator with ice/water dispenser)*Nice hardwood floors in light filled formal dining room & cozy living

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
895 Forest Avenue
895 Forest Avenue, Valley Park, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1085 sqft
Quality abounds in this two bedroom, two bath condo. The Kitchen boasts 42'' sold maple cabinets, Granite counters, stainless steel appliances including smooth top self-cleaning range, built-in microwave, dishwasher AND refrigerator.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
194 Brandy Mill
194 Brandy Mill Circle, High Ridge, MO
2 Bedrooms
$950
1028 sqft
This very nice 2 bed 2 full bath 2nd floor condo is very conveniently located near shopping, schools and much more. This unit has some newer wood floors, vaulted ceilings and a nice balcony off of the living room and is over 1000 sq. ft.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Country Lane Woods
1586 Beacon Woods Court
1586 Beacon Woods Court, Manchester, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2086 sqft
Welcome to this newly rehabbed 3 bed 2 bath home that is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in a walkable, friendly neighborhood. Backing to wooded common ground, the location is peaceful and private.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Arnold, MO

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Arnold offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Arnold. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Arnold can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOSt. Peters, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MO
Webster Groves, MOBelleville, ILSwansea, ILManchester, MOGranite City, ILMehlville, MOConcord, MOFenton, MOSunset Hills, MOAffton, MOValley Park, MOKirkwood, MO
Des Peres, MOByrnes Mill, MOCahokia, ILMaplewood, MOFestus, MORock Hill, MOBrentwood, MOWildwood, MORichmond Heights, MOEllisville, MOOlivette, MOOverland, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy