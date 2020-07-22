Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:34 PM

23 Apartments for rent in Arnold, MO with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Arnold means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your ne... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 09:42 PM
1 Unit Available
2293 Maxville Lane
2293 Maxville Lane, Arnold, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1008 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:38 PM
11 Units Available
Oakville
Southfield Apartments
5549 Southfield Drive, Oakville, MO
1 Bedroom
$645
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
900 sqft
Southfield Apartments where quality meets affordability with the perfect combination of location and price! We understand the importance of your time, so we offer online bill pay and work order requests.
1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
11 Units Available
Suson Pines
5265 Suson Hills Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$690
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,130
1219 sqft
Central air and heating ensure year-round comfort. Units have private patios and balconies. Apartments are pet-friendly, and the complex has a dog park. Suson Park is just steps away.
1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:24 PM
23 Units Available
Oakville
Taravue Park Apartments
3975 Taravue Ln, Mehlville, MO
1 Bedroom
$540
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
845 sqft
Conveniently located near I-255 and I-55, these units offer spacious floor plans, oversized windows, private storage, full kitchens and large closets. On-site amenities include business center, laundry, fitness center pool and bark park.
1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
5 Units Available
Concord
Southpointe
9950 Pointe South Dr, Concord, MO
1 Bedroom
$851
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$931
841 sqft
Comfortable apartments with air conditioning and ceiling fans. Fully equipped kitchens have dishwashers and garbage disposal. The onsite fitness center includes free weights. Located near Southfield Center.
1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
6 Units Available
Oakville
Hunter's Ridge Apartments
5625 Hunters Valley Ct, Oakville, MO
1 Bedroom
$945
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
947 sqft
Awesome location close to Lemay Ferry Road, I-55, and I-255. Residents enjoy units with patios and balconies, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces. Community includes clubhouse, swimming pool, and wooded views.
1 of 19

Last updated July 21 at 08:07 PM
Contact for Availability
Oakville
Tuscany Village
2537 El Paulo Ct, Oakville, MO
1 Bedroom
$710
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
824 sqft
Tuscany Village offers newly renovated one and two bedroom apartments in a great South St. County location at Telegraph and Forder Road, just minutes from I-255/I-270.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 09:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Oakville
515 Susan Road
515 Susan Road, Oakville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1122 sqft
Check out this great new rental listing in the heart Oakville. This property is recently updated throughout and has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Beautiful hardwood floors, fireplace and plenty of spacious room for the family. Washer and dryer included.
1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
30 Units Available
Kirkwood Bluffs
1157 Timberbrook Dr, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$827
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
1297 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. West St. Louis County offers an ideal balance between living in a rural, woodland-like setting and having easy access to a thriving metropolis.
1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
12 Units Available
Shrewsbury
Park Val Apartment Homes
7009 Weil Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$651
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
915 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Central St. Louis is comprised of various neighborhoods located in the center of everything, including Shrewsbury. Located near River Des Peres and the Shrewsbury Metrolink station is Park Val Apartments.
1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
9 Units Available
Country Lane Woods
Waterford West
1040 Huntington Hill Dr, Manchester, MO
1 Bedroom
$840
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$837
896 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Enjoy convenient apartment living in West County.
1 of 88

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
8 Units Available
Station
141 E Madison Ave, Kirkwood, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,442
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location for commuters just steps from the Kirkwood Train Station. Community features 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, and parking. Units offer patio or balcony, extra storage, garbage disposal, and laundry.
1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
9 Units Available
Country Lane Woods
Waterford Manors
724 Overlook Circle Dr, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$817
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,013
905 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Enjoy convenient apartment living in West County. Near West County Mall, Castlewood State Park, and several entertainment venues is Waterford Manors Apartments.
1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:27 PM
2 Units Available
Princeton Heights
Parkshire Apartments
7315 Hampshire Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$808
932 sqft
Affordable, air-conditioned units with washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors and lots of extra storage. Attached garages. Pet-friendly community close to the Saint Louis Zoo and downtown. Proximity to I-55 a plus for commuters.
1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
4 Units Available
Park Commons
600 Park Commons Ct, Valley Park, MO
1 Bedroom
$965
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1043 sqft
Conveniently located complex in the suburbs of St. Louis, close to the I-44, Simpson Park and the Museum of Transportation. Amenities include a cyber cafe, swimming pool and cabana.
1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
Greenmar
1054 Green Mountain Ct, Fenton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$804
793 sqft
Greenmar Apartments in Fenton, MO are conveniently located near the Interstate. Units include dishwashers. A pool and picnic area are onsite for all your outdoor relaxation needs.
1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 06:38 PM
3 Units Available
Oakville
ReNew Cross Creek
1269 Mangrove Ln, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$915
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1066 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
1 of 26

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Webster Groves
Colonial Village
7972 Big Bend Blvd, Webster Groves, MO
2 Bedrooms
$960
Located in the heart of Webster Groves on 4 beautifully manicured acres, this secluded community offers quiet, spacious and elegant living.
1 of 31

Last updated July 21 at 08:09 PM
Contact for Availability
Webster Groves
White Bluff Apartments
7864 Big Bend Boulevard, Webster Groves, MO
1 Bedroom
$795
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
710 sqft
Secluded community of apartment homes in a park-like setting complete with front courtyard, manicured lawns, sitting areas and beautiful flowerbeds on 4 acres in the heart of Webster Groves.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
1926 Hunting Lake
1926 Hunting Lake Court, Kirkwood, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1216 sqft
Completely updated Kirkwood Condo. 2 bed, 2 bath with tons of space. Fresh paint, carpet and all the upgrades. Spacious living room with an exposed brick wall. Walks out to big covered private deck.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
194 Brandy Mill
194 Brandy Mill Circle, High Ridge, MO
2 Bedrooms
$950
1028 sqft
This very nice 2 bed 2 full bath 2nd floor condo is very conveniently located near shopping, schools and much more. This unit has some newer wood floors, vaulted ceilings and a nice balcony off of the living room and is over 1000 sq. ft.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 09:27 PM
1 Unit Available
470 Summit Tree Court
470 Summit Tree Court, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1854 sqft
Large condo in AAA Lindbergh School District with over 1800 square feet of living space and a unfinished basement. The kitchen is a cook and entertainers dream with tons of space and a private balcony, enjoy quiet evenings barbecuing on your deck.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Country Lane Woods
1586 Beacon Woods Court
1586 Beacon Woods Court, Manchester, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2086 sqft
Welcome to this newly rehabbed 3 bed 2 bath home that is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in a walkable, friendly neighborhood. Backing to wooded common ground, the location is peaceful and private.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Arnold, MO

Finding apartments with a pool in Arnold means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Arnold could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

