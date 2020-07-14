All apartments in Woodbury
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:07 PM

Seasons Villas Apartments and Townhomes

8630 Summer Wind Alcove · (651) 371-8719
Rent Special
ONE MONTH FREE RENT! Meet us online or in person and lease today!
Location

8630 Summer Wind Alcove, Woodbury, MN 55125

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8791SVW · Avail. now

$1,538

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit 8802SWC · Avail. Jul 29

$1,738

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit 8762SWC · Avail. Jul 21

$1,738

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Seasons Villas Apartments and Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
parking
garage
guest parking
24hr maintenance
package receiving
Seasons Villas is more than a place to call home. Each home has updated countertops, flooring and appliances. With private entrances and patios, and attached one car garages, you have all of the features you need to feel comfortable. The townhomes are also situated conveniently within walking distance to shopping, restaurants, and parks. The interior spaces include vaulted ceilings, updated kitchens with self cleaning ranges, microwaves, dishwashers, entertainment bars, beautiful bathrooms, and washer and dryers in every home. Live in the center of everything with parks, trails, lakes and only steps away from Lifetime Fitness, Tamarack Village and Woodbury Lakes with dozens of places to eat, from the Tavern, Texas Roadhouse or The Tamarack Tap Room. Minutes east, you can enjoy the best of nature at the St. Croix Valley or head to Saint Paul/Minneapolis. You will find a new innovative lifestyle at Seasons Villas in Woodbury. These distinctive clusters of townhomes on quiet cul-de-sacs c

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per household
limit: 2
rent: $45 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breds
Parking Details: Attached garage, open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Seasons Villas Apartments and Townhomes have any available units?
Seasons Villas Apartments and Townhomes has 10 units available starting at $1,538 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Seasons Villas Apartments and Townhomes have?
Some of Seasons Villas Apartments and Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Seasons Villas Apartments and Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Seasons Villas Apartments and Townhomes is offering the following rent specials: ONE MONTH FREE RENT! Meet us online or in person and lease today!
Is Seasons Villas Apartments and Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Seasons Villas Apartments and Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Seasons Villas Apartments and Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Seasons Villas Apartments and Townhomes offers parking.
Does Seasons Villas Apartments and Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Seasons Villas Apartments and Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Seasons Villas Apartments and Townhomes have a pool?
No, Seasons Villas Apartments and Townhomes does not have a pool.
Does Seasons Villas Apartments and Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Seasons Villas Apartments and Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Seasons Villas Apartments and Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Seasons Villas Apartments and Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
Does Seasons Villas Apartments and Townhomes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Seasons Villas Apartments and Townhomes has units with air conditioning.
