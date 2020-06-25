All apartments in Woodbury
Home
/
Woodbury, MN
/
9271 Lake Rd
Last updated May 25 2019 at 10:54 AM

9271 Lake Rd

9271 Lake Road · No Longer Available
Location

9271 Lake Road, Woodbury, MN 55125

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
9271 Lake Rd Available 06/01/19 Updated 4Br/3Ba SFH w/Hdwd Flrs & Gourmet Kitchen in Woodbury! - Another great rental from CitiesRentals.com!

Located in Woodbury off of Lake Drive and across form Colby Lake this home has nearly an acre of spacious countryside living.
This split-level home features hardwood floors, a gourmet kitchen with granite counter-tops and a center island range as well as beautiful wooden cabinets. The open floor plan offers plenty of room for entertainment as the kitchen walks outside to the large deck and overlooks the large backyard.
The private master bedroom suite has a private deck and hot-tub to enjoy the evenings. Two more bedrooms and bathroom are on the main level. The lower level has a large family room, a 4th bedroom and bathroom. Other amenities include two fireplaces, hookups for washer/dryer, and storage. 2 car attached over-sized garage. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care & snow removal. No pets.

To schedule a showing call/txt: 651-724-5594 or email micah@citiesrentals.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2525849)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9271 Lake Rd have any available units?
9271 Lake Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 9271 Lake Rd have?
Some of 9271 Lake Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9271 Lake Rd currently offering any rent specials?
9271 Lake Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9271 Lake Rd pet-friendly?
No, 9271 Lake Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodbury.
Does 9271 Lake Rd offer parking?
Yes, 9271 Lake Rd offers parking.
Does 9271 Lake Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9271 Lake Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9271 Lake Rd have a pool?
No, 9271 Lake Rd does not have a pool.
Does 9271 Lake Rd have accessible units?
No, 9271 Lake Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 9271 Lake Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9271 Lake Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 9271 Lake Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 9271 Lake Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
