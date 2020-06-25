Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

9271 Lake Rd Available 06/01/19 Updated 4Br/3Ba SFH w/Hdwd Flrs & Gourmet Kitchen in Woodbury! - Another great rental from CitiesRentals.com!



Located in Woodbury off of Lake Drive and across form Colby Lake this home has nearly an acre of spacious countryside living.

This split-level home features hardwood floors, a gourmet kitchen with granite counter-tops and a center island range as well as beautiful wooden cabinets. The open floor plan offers plenty of room for entertainment as the kitchen walks outside to the large deck and overlooks the large backyard.

The private master bedroom suite has a private deck and hot-tub to enjoy the evenings. Two more bedrooms and bathroom are on the main level. The lower level has a large family room, a 4th bedroom and bathroom. Other amenities include two fireplaces, hookups for washer/dryer, and storage. 2 car attached over-sized garage. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care & snow removal. No pets.



To schedule a showing call/txt: 651-724-5594 or email micah@citiesrentals.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2525849)