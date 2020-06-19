9244 Andrea Dr.

Amenities

Traditional 2-story with a formal living and dining room, kitchen, family room and 1/2 bath all on the main floor. The kitchen has lots of cupboard and counter space as well as a breakfast bar with additional seating. Informal dining area has a sliding door out to a great deck overlooking the backyard. Three bedrooms upstairs as well as a guest bath and a private master bathroom. The finished walkout lower level offers a 4th bedroom and bathroom as well as a family room. Large, fenced in backyard with storage shed. Attached two car garage. School District #833 South Washington County.



$2150 Security Deposit. Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Pets accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities as well as snow and lawn care. This home does not qualify for section 8.



Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

Spacious 2-Story with 4 bedrooms!