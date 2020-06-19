All apartments in Woodbury
Last updated March 17 2020 at 3:56 AM

9244 Andrea Dr.

9244 Andrea Road · No Longer Available
Location

9244 Andrea Road, Woodbury, MN 55125

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Traditional 2-story with a formal living and dining room, kitchen, family room and 1/2 bath all on the main floor. The kitchen has lots of cupboard and counter space as well as a breakfast bar with additional seating. Informal dining area has a sliding door out to a great deck overlooking the backyard. Three bedrooms upstairs as well as a guest bath and a private master bathroom. The finished walkout lower level offers a 4th bedroom and bathroom as well as a family room. Large, fenced in backyard with storage shed. Attached two car garage. School District #833 South Washington County.

Lease Terms:
$2150 Security Deposit. Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Pets accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities as well as snow and lawn care. This home does not qualify for section 8.

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Spacious 2-Story with 4 bedrooms!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9244 Andrea Dr. have any available units?
9244 Andrea Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
Is 9244 Andrea Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
9244 Andrea Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9244 Andrea Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 9244 Andrea Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodbury.
Does 9244 Andrea Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 9244 Andrea Dr. offers parking.
Does 9244 Andrea Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9244 Andrea Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9244 Andrea Dr. have a pool?
No, 9244 Andrea Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 9244 Andrea Dr. have accessible units?
No, 9244 Andrea Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 9244 Andrea Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9244 Andrea Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9244 Andrea Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 9244 Andrea Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
