8903 Sequoia Road

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool elevator fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage

ANOTHER LISTING FROM STEVE F@ RENTERS WAREHOUSE! ** TO SET UP A SHOWING - please follow this link: https://showmojo.com/stevef/gallery - Gorgeous executive rental that is a 2-story with semi-finished basement. There is approximately 2000 sq ft finished. The basement makes a great play area for kids when the weather is poor outside! You walk into a nice foyer area with the living-room immediately to your left connected to a formal dining room. The open floor plan has a big family room with a gas fire place. The kitchen is large and open to the family room and has an informal dining area that leads to the deck. There is a half bath off of the kitchen and garage entrance. Up stairs 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom. The master suite has a large closet, full bathroom. The basement if partially finished with a 4th bed/den plus storage and laundry. It is located very the Tamarack Village shopping area, is close to many restaurants and is in the Woodbury School System. Qualifications are: 620 credit score or better - 3x the rent amount in total household income - good rental/mortgage history - clean background check. $55 application fee applies. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for snow removal and lawn care.