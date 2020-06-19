All apartments in Woodbury
8903 Sequoia Road

Location

8903 Sequoia Road, Woodbury, MN 55125

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
ANOTHER LISTING FROM STEVE F@ RENTERS WAREHOUSE! ** TO SET UP A SHOWING - please follow this link: https://showmojo.com/stevef/gallery - Gorgeous executive rental that is a 2-story with semi-finished basement. There is approximately 2000 sq ft finished. The basement makes a great play area for kids when the weather is poor outside! You walk into a nice foyer area with the living-room immediately to your left connected to a formal dining room. The open floor plan has a big family room with a gas fire place. The kitchen is large and open to the family room and has an informal dining area that leads to the deck. There is a half bath off of the kitchen and garage entrance. Up stairs 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom. The master suite has a large closet, full bathroom. The basement if partially finished with a 4th bed/den plus storage and laundry. It is located very the Tamarack Village shopping area, is close to many restaurants and is in the Woodbury School System. Qualifications are: 620 credit score or better - 3x the rent amount in total household income - good rental/mortgage history - clean background check. $55 application fee applies. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for snow removal and lawn care.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8903 Sequoia Road have any available units?
8903 Sequoia Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 8903 Sequoia Road have?
Some of 8903 Sequoia Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8903 Sequoia Road currently offering any rent specials?
8903 Sequoia Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8903 Sequoia Road pet-friendly?
No, 8903 Sequoia Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodbury.
Does 8903 Sequoia Road offer parking?
Yes, 8903 Sequoia Road offers parking.
Does 8903 Sequoia Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8903 Sequoia Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8903 Sequoia Road have a pool?
Yes, 8903 Sequoia Road has a pool.
Does 8903 Sequoia Road have accessible units?
No, 8903 Sequoia Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8903 Sequoia Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8903 Sequoia Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8903 Sequoia Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8903 Sequoia Road does not have units with air conditioning.

