8041 Abercrombie Lane

Amenities
New construction townhouse in Woodbury available now. Open floor plan on main level. Kitchen has an island, stainless appliances, and quartz counters. There's a half bathroom off the kitchen.
There's a large loft area upstairs between the bedrooms. Huge master suite with a private living room, walk-in closet and bathroom with double vanity. There are two more bedrooms upstairs with another large full bathroom off the loft. Washer/dryer are conveniently located off the bedrooms.
This townhouse has central a/c, an attached two car garage, smart thermostat and Ring video doorbell. Great Woodbury location close to East Ridge High School, Red Rock Elementary, HealthEast Sports Center and Jerry's Foods.
The driveway and front walks are scheduled to be installed in May.
SORRY NO PETS
$50 application fee per adult
We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history
Rent includes trash, association dues and lawn/snow
Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing
Agent: Dakota DeHaven
BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC
For all units with forced air heating, residents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.
