Location

7164 Stratford Road, Woodbury, MN 55125

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
**VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE** Due to covid-19, in person showings are limited. Please contact Amanda Coleman with renters warehouse acoleman@renterswarehouse.com for a link to the virtual tour! Available May 1st! Sensational find in the desired Woodlane Hills near Carver lake, trails & park! This Woodbury home features a large living room with fantastic vaulted ceilings, spacious dining area with access to the deck overlooking the great sized fenced yard! The updated kitchen has stainless steel appliances including gas stove and an eat in area. Upstairs holds 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath and ample closet space. Lower level holds the 4th bedroom with a large closet, and walk through to the 2nd full and beautifully updated bathroom. The lower level also showcases a huge family room with a cozy fireplace. Plenty of windows for tons of natural light! Bonus craft, storage or workshop space next to the laundry room. 2 car detached garage! Tenants are responsible for all utilities and lawn/snow care. App fee 55 per adult, security deposit same as rent. Pets considered with an additional deposit. Home is not section 8 approved.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7164 Stratford Road have any available units?
7164 Stratford Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 7164 Stratford Road have?
Some of 7164 Stratford Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7164 Stratford Road currently offering any rent specials?
7164 Stratford Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7164 Stratford Road pet-friendly?
No, 7164 Stratford Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodbury.
Does 7164 Stratford Road offer parking?
Yes, 7164 Stratford Road offers parking.
Does 7164 Stratford Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7164 Stratford Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7164 Stratford Road have a pool?
Yes, 7164 Stratford Road has a pool.
Does 7164 Stratford Road have accessible units?
No, 7164 Stratford Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7164 Stratford Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7164 Stratford Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7164 Stratford Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7164 Stratford Road does not have units with air conditioning.

