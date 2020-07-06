7164 Stratford Road

Amenities

**VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE** Due to covid-19, in person showings are limited. Please contact Amanda Coleman with renters warehouse acoleman@renterswarehouse.com for a link to the virtual tour! Available May 1st! Sensational find in the desired Woodlane Hills near Carver lake, trails & park! This Woodbury home features a large living room with fantastic vaulted ceilings, spacious dining area with access to the deck overlooking the great sized fenced yard! The updated kitchen has stainless steel appliances including gas stove and an eat in area. Upstairs holds 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath and ample closet space. Lower level holds the 4th bedroom with a large closet, and walk through to the 2nd full and beautifully updated bathroom. The lower level also showcases a huge family room with a cozy fireplace. Plenty of windows for tons of natural light! Bonus craft, storage or workshop space next to the laundry room. 2 car detached garage! Tenants are responsible for all utilities and lawn/snow care. App fee 55 per adult, security deposit same as rent. Pets considered with an additional deposit. Home is not section 8 approved.