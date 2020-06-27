All apartments in Woodbury
Last updated August 11 2019 at 10:06 AM

6839 Newbury Road

6839 Newbury Road · No Longer Available
Location

6839 Newbury Road, Woodbury, MN 55125

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location *3bd*2.5Bth End Unit Townhome Avail Aug 1 - Newer town home. End unit town home with 3br 2.5ba(two full and one ).. The main living room has high ceilings and is open to the dining and living area. There are stainless steel appliances, maple cabinets and hardwood floors in the dining area. Also, a nice size deck overlooks a walking path area in the backyard! 2 bedroom & 2 full bath on the upper level and 1 bedroom with a 1/4 bath and a fireplace is located at a separate entertainment area. 2-car garage and a big backyard at Newbury Rd, Woodbury available Aug. 1.Newer paint and new appliances plus very good community, great 833 school district (Lake Middle and East Ridge High) and convenient for working/living in Woodbury, Cottage Grove, St. Paul and Oakdale. Includes trash, lawn and snow care.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5059404)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6839 Newbury Road have any available units?
6839 Newbury Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 6839 Newbury Road have?
Some of 6839 Newbury Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6839 Newbury Road currently offering any rent specials?
6839 Newbury Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6839 Newbury Road pet-friendly?
No, 6839 Newbury Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodbury.
Does 6839 Newbury Road offer parking?
Yes, 6839 Newbury Road offers parking.
Does 6839 Newbury Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6839 Newbury Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6839 Newbury Road have a pool?
No, 6839 Newbury Road does not have a pool.
Does 6839 Newbury Road have accessible units?
No, 6839 Newbury Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6839 Newbury Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6839 Newbury Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6839 Newbury Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6839 Newbury Road does not have units with air conditioning.
