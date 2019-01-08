All apartments in Woodbury
650 Kingfisher Lane
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

650 Kingfisher Lane

650 Kingfisher Lane · No Longer Available
Location

650 Kingfisher Lane, Woodbury, MN 55125

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dea012a0b9 ---- With vaulted ceilings and a huge loft area, this home has the space and amenities that make living easy. The large eat-in kitchen features a peninsula wrap-around counter with breakfast bar, and newer appliances including an over-the-range microwave and double sink. With 9 foot ceilings, there are tall cabinets allowing for plenty of storage. The adjacent dining room and living room flow easily from the kitchen making this home great for entertaining. The main living room is vaulted with a view to the upper level loft. There is a bedroom, bath and deck that complete this level. The upper level features an oversized master bedroom, with private full bath, and walk-in closet. There is also a large loft area that is perfect for an office or recreation area. The lower level includes the main foyer and laundry room, with a door to the large double attached garage. Close to I-94, 494/694, 3M. Near the Woodbury Park and Trail System. Lease Term: 12 Months Available: October 1, 2019 Pet Policy: 1 under 20 lbs. - $500 per pet deposit Utilities Included in Rent: Snow, Lawn Care and Trash Removal Utilities Paid By Tenant: ALL Other Normal Water Utility Usage Charge: $45/month Please review Rental Screening Criteria prior to scheduling a showing or submitting an application. https://www.33rdcompany.com/pdf/Guidelines.pdf Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. &copy; 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 650 Kingfisher Lane have any available units?
650 Kingfisher Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 650 Kingfisher Lane have?
Some of 650 Kingfisher Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 650 Kingfisher Lane currently offering any rent specials?
650 Kingfisher Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 650 Kingfisher Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 650 Kingfisher Lane is pet friendly.
Does 650 Kingfisher Lane offer parking?
Yes, 650 Kingfisher Lane offers parking.
Does 650 Kingfisher Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 650 Kingfisher Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 650 Kingfisher Lane have a pool?
No, 650 Kingfisher Lane does not have a pool.
Does 650 Kingfisher Lane have accessible units?
No, 650 Kingfisher Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 650 Kingfisher Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 650 Kingfisher Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 650 Kingfisher Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 650 Kingfisher Lane has units with air conditioning.

