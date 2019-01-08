650 Kingfisher Lane

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dea012a0b9 ---- With vaulted ceilings and a huge loft area, this home has the space and amenities that make living easy. The large eat-in kitchen features a peninsula wrap-around counter with breakfast bar, and newer appliances including an over-the-range microwave and double sink. With 9 foot ceilings, there are tall cabinets allowing for plenty of storage. The adjacent dining room and living room flow easily from the kitchen making this home great for entertaining. The main living room is vaulted with a view to the upper level loft. There is a bedroom, bath and deck that complete this level. The upper level features an oversized master bedroom, with private full bath, and walk-in closet. There is also a large loft area that is perfect for an office or recreation area. The lower level includes the main foyer and laundry room, with a door to the large double attached garage. Close to I-94, 494/694, 3M. Near the Woodbury Park and Trail System. Lease Term: 12 Months Available: October 1, 2019 Pet Policy: 1 under 20 lbs. - $500 per pet deposit Utilities Included in Rent: Snow, Lawn Care and Trash Removal Utilities Paid By Tenant: ALL Other Normal Water Utility Usage Charge: $45/month Please review Rental Screening Criteria prior to scheduling a showing or submitting an application. https://www.33rdcompany.com/pdf/Guidelines.pdf Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. © 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.