6449 Rath Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

ANOTHER LISTING FROM STEVE F@ RENTERS WAREHOUSE! **TO SET UP A SHOWING please follow this link: https://showmojo.com/stevef/gallery.** This is a nice condition 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house with hardwood floors throughout. You enter into this nice home into a good sized living room with a non-functional fireplace as the center piece. This connects to the kitchen at dining area. There is a sliding glass door that leads out to the deck. All three bedrooms are on this level as well as on of the full bathrooms. There is a nice sized family room in the basement as well as a three-quarter bath room. The laundry room is on this level as well as a nice sized storage area. It also has an entrance to the 1-car tuck under garage. This cute house has a large back yard with a deck and a fire-pit. It is a half black from a huge park and resides in the desirable Woodbury school district. Resident is responsible for lawn-care as well as snow removal. Resident pays all utilities. Qualifications are: 600 credit score, good rental history, clean background check and total household income greater than 3x rent amount.