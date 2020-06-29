All apartments in Woodbury
Last updated February 26 2020 at 9:07 PM

6449 Rath Drive

6449 Rath Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6449 Rath Drive, Woodbury, MN 55125

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
ANOTHER LISTING FROM STEVE F@ RENTERS WAREHOUSE! **TO SET UP A SHOWING please follow this link: https://showmojo.com/stevef/gallery.** This is a nice condition 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house with hardwood floors throughout. You enter into this nice home into a good sized living room with a non-functional fireplace as the center piece. This connects to the kitchen at dining area. There is a sliding glass door that leads out to the deck. All three bedrooms are on this level as well as on of the full bathrooms. There is a nice sized family room in the basement as well as a three-quarter bath room. The laundry room is on this level as well as a nice sized storage area. It also has an entrance to the 1-car tuck under garage. This cute house has a large back yard with a deck and a fire-pit. It is a half black from a huge park and resides in the desirable Woodbury school district. Resident is responsible for lawn-care as well as snow removal. Resident pays all utilities. Qualifications are: 600 credit score, good rental history, clean background check and total household income greater than 3x rent amount.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6449 Rath Drive have any available units?
6449 Rath Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 6449 Rath Drive have?
Some of 6449 Rath Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6449 Rath Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6449 Rath Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6449 Rath Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6449 Rath Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodbury.
Does 6449 Rath Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6449 Rath Drive offers parking.
Does 6449 Rath Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6449 Rath Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6449 Rath Drive have a pool?
No, 6449 Rath Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6449 Rath Drive have accessible units?
No, 6449 Rath Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6449 Rath Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6449 Rath Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6449 Rath Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6449 Rath Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
