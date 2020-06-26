Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

6364 Alderwood Plaza Available 07/01/19 Townhouse for June 1, Open Floor Plan, Large Deck/Patio, Two Car Garage - Split level Woodbury townhouse available for July 1. The upstairs has an open floor plan and vaulted ceilings. It's carpeted in the living room and dining room. Walkouts to the large deck out back. The kitchen has a small dining area as well. There's a large laundry room off the kitchen.

All three bedrooms are downstairs. The bathroom was updated a couple years ago. There's a private patio between the front of the townhouse and the two car garage. Townhouse also has central a/c.



Rent includes trash & association dues

$50 application fee per adult

We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history

Up to one small pet (under 30 lbs) is okay with a $50/month pet fee

Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing



Agent: Dakota DeHaven

BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC



(RLNE2323455)