Home
/
Woodbury, MN
/
6364 Alderwood Plaza
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:34 AM

6364 Alderwood Plaza

6364 Alderwood Plaza · No Longer Available
Location

6364 Alderwood Plaza, Woodbury, MN 55125

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6364 Alderwood Plaza Available 07/01/19 Townhouse for June 1, Open Floor Plan, Large Deck/Patio, Two Car Garage - Split level Woodbury townhouse available for July 1. The upstairs has an open floor plan and vaulted ceilings. It's carpeted in the living room and dining room. Walkouts to the large deck out back. The kitchen has a small dining area as well. There's a large laundry room off the kitchen.
All three bedrooms are downstairs. The bathroom was updated a couple years ago. There's a private patio between the front of the townhouse and the two car garage. Townhouse also has central a/c.

Rent includes trash & association dues
$50 application fee per adult
We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history
Up to one small pet (under 30 lbs) is okay with a $50/month pet fee
Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing

Agent: Dakota DeHaven
BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

(RLNE2323455)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6364 Alderwood Plaza have any available units?
6364 Alderwood Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 6364 Alderwood Plaza have?
Some of 6364 Alderwood Plaza's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6364 Alderwood Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
6364 Alderwood Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6364 Alderwood Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, 6364 Alderwood Plaza is pet friendly.
Does 6364 Alderwood Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 6364 Alderwood Plaza offers parking.
Does 6364 Alderwood Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6364 Alderwood Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6364 Alderwood Plaza have a pool?
No, 6364 Alderwood Plaza does not have a pool.
Does 6364 Alderwood Plaza have accessible units?
No, 6364 Alderwood Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 6364 Alderwood Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 6364 Alderwood Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6364 Alderwood Plaza have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6364 Alderwood Plaza has units with air conditioning.
