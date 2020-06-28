6360 Alderwood Plaza

Amenities

End Unit Townhouse Available Now, Vaulted Ceilings, Open Floor Plan, Deck & Patio, 2 Car Garage - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1120681?source=marketing



Woodbury townhouse available now. Split entry - upper level has vaulted ceilings and an open floor plan between the living room and dining room. There's a newer half bathroom off the living room. There's a walkout from the living room to the large deck off the back. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar and small dining area. There's a laundry room off the kitchen also.

All three bedrooms are downstairs with a full bathroom in the hallway.

This townhouse has central a/c and a large private patio between the townhouse and detached two car garage.



Rent includes trash & association dues

$50 application fee per adult

We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history

SORRY NO PETS ALLOWED

Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing



Agent: Dakota DeHaven

BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC



