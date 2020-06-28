All apartments in Woodbury
Location

6360 Alderwood Plaza, Woodbury, MN 55125

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
End Unit Townhouse Available Now, Vaulted Ceilings, Open Floor Plan, Deck & Patio, 2 Car Garage - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1120681?source=marketing

Woodbury townhouse available now. Split entry - upper level has vaulted ceilings and an open floor plan between the living room and dining room. There's a newer half bathroom off the living room. There's a walkout from the living room to the large deck off the back. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar and small dining area. There's a laundry room off the kitchen also.
All three bedrooms are downstairs with a full bathroom in the hallway.
This townhouse has central a/c and a large private patio between the townhouse and detached two car garage.

Rent includes trash & association dues
$50 application fee per adult
We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history
SORRY NO PETS ALLOWED
Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing

Agent: Dakota DeHaven
BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2755705)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6360 Alderwood Plaza have any available units?
6360 Alderwood Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 6360 Alderwood Plaza have?
Some of 6360 Alderwood Plaza's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6360 Alderwood Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
6360 Alderwood Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6360 Alderwood Plaza pet-friendly?
No, 6360 Alderwood Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodbury.
Does 6360 Alderwood Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 6360 Alderwood Plaza offers parking.
Does 6360 Alderwood Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6360 Alderwood Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6360 Alderwood Plaza have a pool?
No, 6360 Alderwood Plaza does not have a pool.
Does 6360 Alderwood Plaza have accessible units?
No, 6360 Alderwood Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 6360 Alderwood Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 6360 Alderwood Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6360 Alderwood Plaza have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6360 Alderwood Plaza has units with air conditioning.
