5173 Suntide Pass

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Deluxe rambler built by award winning TJB Homes - One level living with a finished basement! Gorgeous hardwood flooring, living room w/11 ft ceiling, walls of windows & gas fireplace. Gourmet kitchen offers knotty Alder cabinets, huge granite island, over-sized fridge & walk-in pantry. Informal dining room leads to a covered-in porch with access to the backyard. Impressive master suite has automated curtains, tray ceilings, a large walk-in closet & spa-like bathroom with in-floor heat, double sinks, make-up vanity, freestanding bathtub & a walk-in shower. Spacious lower level has lots of windows for natural light and wet bar with wine fridge. Anderson windows, custom blinds throughout the house, gutters, zoned heating and smart home system are just a start with this former parade model just a few years ago. Over sized, heated 3-car garage POLYASPARTIC floor w/crushed granite to fit all your toys!