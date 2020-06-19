All apartments in Woodbury
Find more places like 5173 Suntide Pass.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodbury, MN
/
5173 Suntide Pass
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:00 AM

5173 Suntide Pass

5173 Suntide Pass · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Woodbury
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5173 Suntide Pass, Woodbury, MN 55129

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Deluxe rambler built by award winning TJB Homes - One level living with a finished basement! Gorgeous hardwood flooring, living room w/11 ft ceiling, walls of windows & gas fireplace. Gourmet kitchen offers knotty Alder cabinets, huge granite island, over-sized fridge & walk-in pantry. Informal dining room leads to a covered-in porch with access to the backyard. Impressive master suite has automated curtains, tray ceilings, a large walk-in closet & spa-like bathroom with in-floor heat, double sinks, make-up vanity, freestanding bathtub & a walk-in shower. Spacious lower level has lots of windows for natural light and wet bar with wine fridge. Anderson windows, custom blinds throughout the house, gutters, zoned heating and smart home system are just a start with this former parade model just a few years ago. Over sized, heated 3-car garage POLYASPARTIC floor w/crushed granite to fit all your toys!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5173 Suntide Pass have any available units?
5173 Suntide Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 5173 Suntide Pass have?
Some of 5173 Suntide Pass's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5173 Suntide Pass currently offering any rent specials?
5173 Suntide Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5173 Suntide Pass pet-friendly?
No, 5173 Suntide Pass is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodbury.
Does 5173 Suntide Pass offer parking?
Yes, 5173 Suntide Pass offers parking.
Does 5173 Suntide Pass have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5173 Suntide Pass offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5173 Suntide Pass have a pool?
No, 5173 Suntide Pass does not have a pool.
Does 5173 Suntide Pass have accessible units?
No, 5173 Suntide Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 5173 Suntide Pass have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5173 Suntide Pass has units with dishwashers.
Does 5173 Suntide Pass have units with air conditioning?
No, 5173 Suntide Pass does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carver Lake Townhomes
6201 Tahoe Road
Woodbury, MN 55125
Seasons Villas Apartments and Townhomes
8630 Summer Wind Alcove
Woodbury, MN 55125
Woodland Pointe
6850 Ashwood Rd
Woodbury, MN 55125
Valley Creek Apartments
1707 Century Cir
Woodbury, MN 55125
The Grand Reserve
10285 Grand Forest Ln
Woodbury, MN 55125
Woodbury Park at City Centre
2150 Vining Drive
Woodbury, MN 55125
Regency Hill Apartments & Townhomes
10751 Retreat Ln
Woodbury, MN 55125
Citywalk at Woodbury
10225 City Walk Dr
Woodbury, MN 55129

Similar Pages

Woodbury 1 BedroomsWoodbury 2 Bedrooms
Woodbury Apartments with BalconyWoodbury Apartments with Garage
Woodbury Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities