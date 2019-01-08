3128 Juniper Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities

Another excellent Renters Warehouse listing in Woodbury! This 1724 Sq Ft 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome comes complete All Neutral Decor w/lots of Unique added features thru-out this Highly desirable floor plan! Large Living Room with Gas Fireplace + Custom Built-in Shelving, TV Alcove. Separate Dining Rm, Open Kitchen View! 3 Ceiling Fan/Lights, Huge Walk-thru Bath with a Dual Vanity in your Master Bedroom and also a Walk-In Closet! Nice Big Double Loft! REALLY A MUST TO SEE! Washer/Dryer & Storage! Available ASAP for $1695 per month. Lawn Care, Snow Removal & Trash included. $55 application fee per adult.