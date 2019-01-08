All apartments in Woodbury
Find more places like 3128 Juniper Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodbury, MN
/
3128 Juniper Lane
Last updated February 22 2020 at 6:08 PM

3128 Juniper Lane

3128 Juniper Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Woodbury
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3128 Juniper Lane, Woodbury, MN 55125

Amenities

in unit laundry
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Another excellent Renters Warehouse listing in Woodbury! This 1724 Sq Ft 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome comes complete All Neutral Decor w/lots of Unique added features thru-out this Highly desirable floor plan! Large Living Room with Gas Fireplace + Custom Built-in Shelving, TV Alcove. Separate Dining Rm, Open Kitchen View! 3 Ceiling Fan/Lights, Huge Walk-thru Bath with a Dual Vanity in your Master Bedroom and also a Walk-In Closet! Nice Big Double Loft! REALLY A MUST TO SEE! Washer/Dryer & Storage! Available ASAP for $1695 per month. Lawn Care, Snow Removal & Trash included. $55 application fee per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3128 Juniper Lane have any available units?
3128 Juniper Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 3128 Juniper Lane have?
Some of 3128 Juniper Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, walk in closets, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3128 Juniper Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3128 Juniper Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3128 Juniper Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3128 Juniper Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodbury.
Does 3128 Juniper Lane offer parking?
No, 3128 Juniper Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3128 Juniper Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3128 Juniper Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3128 Juniper Lane have a pool?
No, 3128 Juniper Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3128 Juniper Lane have accessible units?
No, 3128 Juniper Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3128 Juniper Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3128 Juniper Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3128 Juniper Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3128 Juniper Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carver Lake Townhomes
6201 Tahoe Road
Woodbury, MN 55125
Seasons Villas Apartments and Townhomes
8630 Summer Wind Alcove
Woodbury, MN 55125
Woodland Pointe
6850 Ashwood Rd
Woodbury, MN 55125
Valley Creek Apartments
1707 Century Cir
Woodbury, MN 55125
Woodbury Park at City Centre
2150 Vining Drive
Woodbury, MN 55125
Regency Hill Apartments & Townhomes
10751 Retreat Ln
Woodbury, MN 55125
Parkwood Estates
1580 Parkwood Dr
Woodbury, MN 55125
Ascend at Woodbury
4151 Benjamin Drive
Woodbury, MN 55129

Similar Pages

Woodbury 1 BedroomsWoodbury 2 Bedrooms
Woodbury Apartments with BalconyWoodbury Apartments with Garage
Woodbury Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities