Woodbury, MN
2482 Cobble Hill Alcove
Last updated September 4 2019 at 7:45 AM

2482 Cobble Hill Alcove

2482 Cobble Hill Alcove · No Longer Available
Location

2482 Cobble Hill Alcove, Woodbury, MN 55125

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great location off Lake Ave in Woodbury!

This end unit offers a spacious layout and quiet location with great views.

Enjoy 2 bedrooms 2 bath on same level.
Rooms are separated on opposite end of each other to allow for privacy.
Both rooms have walk in closet and each has own bath!
The living room and kitchen are open and updated, enjoy newer stainless steel appliances, wood floors and more.
Thi condo does offer you a un-attached single car garage and storage
Centrally located and minutes from major freeways, shopping, grocery stores, golf course and entertainment.

This is a no pet unit and no smoking unit.

Rental Requirements-
Income 3 times rent
No felonies/Clean Background screening
No evictions
Credit score 600 min
Referrals
Assc.dues included
Rent and Deposit $1375
* NO PET UNIT
Call or Apply on our website

WWW.Twincitieshomerental.com

pets allowed

Water, Sewer, Trash, Lawn Care, Snow removal all INCLUDED in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

