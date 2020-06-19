2482 Cobble Hill Alcove

Amenities
Great location off Lake Ave in Woodbury!
This end unit offers a spacious layout and quiet location with great views.
Enjoy 2 bedrooms 2 bath on same level.
Rooms are separated on opposite end of each other to allow for privacy.
Both rooms have walk in closet and each has own bath!
The living room and kitchen are open and updated, enjoy newer stainless steel appliances, wood floors and more.
Thi condo does offer you a un-attached single car garage and storage
Centrally located and minutes from major freeways, shopping, grocery stores, golf course and entertainment.
This is a no pet unit and no smoking unit.
Rental Requirements-
Income 3 times rent
No felonies/Clean Background screening
No evictions
Credit score 600 min
Referrals
Assc.dues included
Rent and Deposit $1375
Call or Apply on our website
WWW.Twincitieshomerental.com
Water, Sewer, Trash, Lawn Care, Snow removal all INCLUDED in rent.