2482 Cobble Hill Alcove

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great location off Lake Ave in Woodbury!



This end unit offers a spacious layout and quiet location with great views.



Enjoy 2 bedrooms 2 bath on same level.

Rooms are separated on opposite end of each other to allow for privacy.

Both rooms have walk in closet and each has own bath!

The living room and kitchen are open and updated, enjoy newer stainless steel appliances, wood floors and more.

Thi condo does offer you a un-attached single car garage and storage

Centrally located and minutes from major freeways, shopping, grocery stores, golf course and entertainment.



This is a no pet unit and no smoking unit.



Rental Requirements-

Income 3 times rent

No felonies/Clean Background screening

No evictions

Credit score 600 min

Referrals

Assc.dues included

Rent and Deposit $1375

* NO PET UNIT

Call or Apply on our website



pets allowed



Water, Sewer, Trash, Lawn Care, Snow removal all INCLUDED in rent.