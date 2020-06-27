All apartments in Woodbury
Find more places like 10715 Knollwood Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodbury, MN
/
10715 Knollwood Lane
Last updated August 19 2019 at 11:50 AM

10715 Knollwood Lane

10715 Knollwood Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Woodbury
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10715 Knollwood Lane, Woodbury, MN 55129

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
10715 Knollwood Lane Available 09/01/19 Very spacious *4Bd*2Bth town home in Woodbury Avail Sept 1. - 2007 built twinhome in highly sought after Woodbury neighborhood, with beautiful oak cabinets in Kitchen. Split style with 2 bedrooms up and 2 bedrooms down. Two full baths. Huge living room and family room. Convenient location. Tenant pays all the utilities except trash. Snow removal and lawn care included as well!

School Information: School District #833 Liberty Ridge Elementary Lake Middle School East Ridge High School

*This property does not participate in section 8 program

(RLNE5060025)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10715 Knollwood Lane have any available units?
10715 Knollwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
Is 10715 Knollwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10715 Knollwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10715 Knollwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10715 Knollwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10715 Knollwood Lane offer parking?
No, 10715 Knollwood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 10715 Knollwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10715 Knollwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10715 Knollwood Lane have a pool?
No, 10715 Knollwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10715 Knollwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 10715 Knollwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10715 Knollwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10715 Knollwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10715 Knollwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 10715 Knollwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carver Lake Townhomes
6201 Tahoe Road
Woodbury, MN 55125
Seasons Villas Apartments and Townhomes
8630 Summer Wind Alcove
Woodbury, MN 55125
Woodland Pointe
6850 Ashwood Rd
Woodbury, MN 55125
Valley Creek Apartments
1707 Century Cir
Woodbury, MN 55125
Westview Estates Townhomes
2549 Cornelia Trl
Woodbury, MN 55125
The Grand Reserve
10285 Grand Forest Ln
Woodbury, MN 55125
Woodbury Park at City Centre
2150 Vining Drive
Woodbury, MN 55125
Ascend at Woodbury
4151 Benjamin Drive
Woodbury, MN 55129

Similar Pages

Woodbury 1 BedroomsWoodbury 2 Bedrooms
Woodbury Apartments with BalconyWoodbury Apartments with Garage
Woodbury Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities