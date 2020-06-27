Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

10715 Knollwood Lane Available 09/01/19 Very spacious *4Bd*2Bth town home in Woodbury Avail Sept 1. - 2007 built twinhome in highly sought after Woodbury neighborhood, with beautiful oak cabinets in Kitchen. Split style with 2 bedrooms up and 2 bedrooms down. Two full baths. Huge living room and family room. Convenient location. Tenant pays all the utilities except trash. Snow removal and lawn care included as well!



School Information: School District #833 Liberty Ridge Elementary Lake Middle School East Ridge High School



*This property does not participate in section 8 program



(RLNE5060025)