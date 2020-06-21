2531 Elm Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill garage

Charming 60's style Rambler in a great White Bear Lake Neighborhood. Enter this home through the front door opening up to the large south facing, sunny living room with large picture window and gleaming hardwood floors. This quaint home offers 3 bedrooms on the main level with beautiful hardwood floors throughout. A large eat in kitchen is great for preparing family and holiday meals. A separate dining room and bathroom complete this main level. A finished lower level family room is perfect for a kids playroom, teen space or additional entertaining. The laundry room, 2nd bathroom and tons of storage or room for a workshop or crafting are also located in the lower level. 2 car attached garage, lots of outdoor space with a great patio in the large backyard is perfect for grilling or just relaxing after a hard day at work. All this space for only $1650/mth available December 1st. Contact Garnet Real Estate Services to schedule a showing. 651-491-8005