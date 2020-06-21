All apartments in White Bear Lake
Find more places like 2531 Elm Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
White Bear Lake, MN
/
2531 Elm Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2531 Elm Dr

2531 Elm Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
White Bear Lake
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2531 Elm Drive, White Bear Lake, MN 55110

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
garage
Charming 60's style Rambler in a great White Bear Lake Neighborhood. Enter this home through the front door opening up to the large south facing, sunny living room with large picture window and gleaming hardwood floors. This quaint home offers 3 bedrooms on the main level with beautiful hardwood floors throughout. A large eat in kitchen is great for preparing family and holiday meals. A separate dining room and bathroom complete this main level. A finished lower level family room is perfect for a kids playroom, teen space or additional entertaining. The laundry room, 2nd bathroom and tons of storage or room for a workshop or crafting are also located in the lower level. 2 car attached garage, lots of outdoor space with a great patio in the large backyard is perfect for grilling or just relaxing after a hard day at work. All this space for only $1650/mth available December 1st. Contact Garnet Real Estate Services to schedule a showing. 651-491-8005

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2531 Elm Dr have any available units?
2531 Elm Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Bear Lake, MN.
What amenities does 2531 Elm Dr have?
Some of 2531 Elm Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2531 Elm Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2531 Elm Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2531 Elm Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2531 Elm Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Bear Lake.
Does 2531 Elm Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2531 Elm Dr does offer parking.
Does 2531 Elm Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2531 Elm Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2531 Elm Dr have a pool?
No, 2531 Elm Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2531 Elm Dr have accessible units?
No, 2531 Elm Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2531 Elm Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2531 Elm Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2531 Elm Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2531 Elm Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cherry Court
2095 Dotte Dr
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
Lakewood Hills
3185 Karth Rd
White Bear Lake, MN 55110

Similar Pages

White Bear Lake 2 BedroomsWhite Bear Lake Apartments with Garage
White Bear Lake Apartments with ParkingWhite Bear Lake Apartments with Pool
White Bear Lake Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNChamplin, MNPrior Lake, MNFarmington, MNHudson, WIVadnais Heights, MNMendota Heights, MN
Waconia, MNFalcon Heights, MNIsanti, MNBig Lake, MNExcelsior, MNRogers, MNSt. Anthony, MNVictoria, MNAlbertville, MNSt. Bonifacius, MNHugo, MNNew Richmond, WI

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities