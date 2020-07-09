All apartments in White Bear Lake
Find more places like 1735 4th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
White Bear Lake, MN
/
1735 4th St
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:10 PM

1735 4th St

1735 4th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
White Bear Lake
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1735 4th Street, White Bear Lake, MN 55110

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath side by side duplex located in a great part of White Bear Lake. Side entrance brings you into an entryway that connects the lower level and just 2 short steps up to the main level. The Kitchen has ceramic floors and modern appliances. Just off the kitchen is a spacious living room area with large windows. 2 nice sized bedrooms and full bath finish the main level. A large finished lower level contains a family room, laundry room, bedroom and 1/2 bathroom. This duplex comes with a detached 1 car garage. Great neighborhood with parks near by. Call Garnet Real Estate Services at 651-491-8005 or visit our website at www.garnetrealestateservices.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1735 4th St have any available units?
1735 4th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Bear Lake, MN.
What amenities does 1735 4th St have?
Some of 1735 4th St's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1735 4th St currently offering any rent specials?
1735 4th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1735 4th St pet-friendly?
No, 1735 4th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Bear Lake.
Does 1735 4th St offer parking?
Yes, 1735 4th St offers parking.
Does 1735 4th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1735 4th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1735 4th St have a pool?
No, 1735 4th St does not have a pool.
Does 1735 4th St have accessible units?
No, 1735 4th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1735 4th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1735 4th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1735 4th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1735 4th St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakewood Hills
3185 Karth Rd
White Bear Lake, MN 55110

Similar Pages

White Bear Lake 2 BedroomsWhite Bear Lake Apartments with Garage
White Bear Lake Apartments with ParkingWhite Bear Lake Apartments with Pool
White Bear Lake Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNChamplin, MNPrior Lake, MNFarmington, MNHudson, WIVadnais Heights, MNMendota Heights, MN
Waconia, MNFalcon Heights, MNIsanti, MNBig Lake, MNExcelsior, MNRogers, MNSt. Anthony, MNVictoria, MNAlbertville, MNSt. Bonifacius, MNHugo, MNNew Richmond, WI

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities