1735 4th St

Amenities

in unit laundry garage range refrigerator

3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath side by side duplex located in a great part of White Bear Lake. Side entrance brings you into an entryway that connects the lower level and just 2 short steps up to the main level. The Kitchen has ceramic floors and modern appliances. Just off the kitchen is a spacious living room area with large windows. 2 nice sized bedrooms and full bath finish the main level. A large finished lower level contains a family room, laundry room, bedroom and 1/2 bathroom. This duplex comes with a detached 1 car garage. Great neighborhood with parks near by. Call Garnet Real Estate Services at 651-491-8005 or visit our website at www.garnetrealestateservices.com