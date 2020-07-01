All apartments in White Bear Lake
Find more places like 1405 Highway 96 E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
White Bear Lake, MN
/
1405 Highway 96 E
Last updated February 3 2020 at 5:39 PM

1405 Highway 96 E

1405 County Highway 96 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
White Bear Lake
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1405 County Highway 96, White Bear Lake, MN 55110

Amenities

parking
pool
elevator
fireplace
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
internet access
Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! All utilities are included in the rent price: Water,Trash,Electric & Gas! Free WiFi, snow & lawn care also included. This 2 bedroom, 1 full bathroom mother-in-law apartment is cozy and cute and ON THE LAKE! Enjoy fishing from the dock or canoeing in Birch Lake; which is over 129 Acres. Great view of the lake from your living room! Quiet neighborhood. No Garage but Two parking spots, Sorry No Pets.To set up a showing or for more information please visit www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery 1405 Highway 96 E White Bear Lake MN 55110

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 Highway 96 E have any available units?
1405 Highway 96 E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Bear Lake, MN.
What amenities does 1405 Highway 96 E have?
Some of 1405 Highway 96 E's amenities include parking, pool, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1405 Highway 96 E currently offering any rent specials?
1405 Highway 96 E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 Highway 96 E pet-friendly?
No, 1405 Highway 96 E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Bear Lake.
Does 1405 Highway 96 E offer parking?
Yes, 1405 Highway 96 E offers parking.
Does 1405 Highway 96 E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1405 Highway 96 E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 Highway 96 E have a pool?
Yes, 1405 Highway 96 E has a pool.
Does 1405 Highway 96 E have accessible units?
No, 1405 Highway 96 E does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 Highway 96 E have units with dishwashers?
No, 1405 Highway 96 E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1405 Highway 96 E have units with air conditioning?
No, 1405 Highway 96 E does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cherry Court
2095 Dotte Dr
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
Lakewood Hills
3185 Karth Rd
White Bear Lake, MN 55110

Similar Pages

White Bear Lake 2 BedroomsWhite Bear Lake Apartments with Garage
White Bear Lake Apartments with ParkingWhite Bear Lake Apartments with Pool
White Bear Lake Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNChamplin, MNPrior Lake, MNFarmington, MNHudson, WIVadnais Heights, MNMendota Heights, MN
Waconia, MNFalcon Heights, MNIsanti, MNBig Lake, MNExcelsior, MNRogers, MNSt. Anthony, MNVictoria, MNAlbertville, MNSt. Bonifacius, MNHugo, MNNew Richmond, WI

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities