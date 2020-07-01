Amenities
Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! All utilities are included in the rent price: Water,Trash,Electric & Gas! Free WiFi, snow & lawn care also included. This 2 bedroom, 1 full bathroom mother-in-law apartment is cozy and cute and ON THE LAKE! Enjoy fishing from the dock or canoeing in Birch Lake; which is over 129 Acres. Great view of the lake from your living room! Quiet neighborhood. No Garage but Two parking spots, Sorry No Pets.To set up a showing or for more information please visit www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery 1405 Highway 96 E White Bear Lake MN 55110