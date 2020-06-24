All apartments in West St. Paul
992 Humboldt Ave

992 Humboldt Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

992 Humboldt Avenue, West St. Paul, MN 55118

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
House in West St. Paul Available June 1, Newer Flooring Throughout, Updated Kitchen, 2 Car Garage, Deck - See video walk through at https://youtu.be/qFIiOjJ1-cY

House in West St. Paul available June 1. New flooring installed throughout last year. The main level has a living room, formal dining room and kitchen. The kitchen is bright with windows on two sides. Kitchen has been updated last year with new flooring, countertops and appliances.
Both bedrooms are upstairs and are carpted. There's a full bathroom between the two bedrooms.
The basement is unfinished, but there's plenty of room for storage. There's a washer/dryer in the basement also.
This house also has a good sized back yard, a deck off the side of the house, and a two stall garage. Great location that's close to tons of shopping and dining on Robert Street.

$50 application fee per adult
We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history
Renters are responsible for all utilities and lawn/snow
Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 for more information

Agent: Dakota DeHaven
BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

For all units with forced air heating, residents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4844717)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 992 Humboldt Ave have any available units?
992 Humboldt Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 992 Humboldt Ave have?
Some of 992 Humboldt Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 992 Humboldt Ave currently offering any rent specials?
992 Humboldt Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 992 Humboldt Ave pet-friendly?
No, 992 Humboldt Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West St. Paul.
Does 992 Humboldt Ave offer parking?
Yes, 992 Humboldt Ave offers parking.
Does 992 Humboldt Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 992 Humboldt Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 992 Humboldt Ave have a pool?
No, 992 Humboldt Ave does not have a pool.
Does 992 Humboldt Ave have accessible units?
No, 992 Humboldt Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 992 Humboldt Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 992 Humboldt Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 992 Humboldt Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 992 Humboldt Ave has units with air conditioning.
