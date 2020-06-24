992 Humboldt Ave

Amenities

House in West St. Paul Available June 1, Newer Flooring Throughout, Updated Kitchen, 2 Car Garage, Deck - See video walk through at https://youtu.be/qFIiOjJ1-cY



House in West St. Paul available June 1. New flooring installed throughout last year. The main level has a living room, formal dining room and kitchen. The kitchen is bright with windows on two sides. Kitchen has been updated last year with new flooring, countertops and appliances.

Both bedrooms are upstairs and are carpted. There's a full bathroom between the two bedrooms.

The basement is unfinished, but there's plenty of room for storage. There's a washer/dryer in the basement also.

This house also has a good sized back yard, a deck off the side of the house, and a two stall garage. Great location that's close to tons of shopping and dining on Robert Street.



$50 application fee per adult

We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history

Renters are responsible for all utilities and lawn/snow

Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 for more information



Agent: Dakota DeHaven

BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC



For all units with forced air heating, residents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.



No Pets Allowed



