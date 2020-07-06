All apartments in West St. Paul
Last updated April 22 2020

1277 Charlton St

1277 Charlton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1277 Charlton Street, West St. Paul, MN 55118

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
**Virtual Tour Available** Due to Covid 19, in person viewings are limited. Please contact Amanda Coleman acoleman@renterswarehouse.com for a link to the virtual tour! Available June 1st! This West St Paul home sits on .22 acres and was remodeled in 2014. It features a bright and an open layout, dining area, lovely kitchen with quartz counter-tops, soft close cabinets, pull out drawers and plenty of storage, SS appliances, and island breakfast bar! 3 bedrooms on the main level with a large bathroom showcasing matching quartz counter-tops. Finished lower level includes plush carpeted family room, huge 4th bedroom, 2nd bathroom, storage room, and large combo laundry and mud room with a door to attached 1 car garage! The large backyard is completely fenced with cedar wood and gates on both sides of the home. Garden beds for the green thumb. Just minutes from all the shopping Robert St has to offer including Target, Cub, etc. Minutes from dwtn St Paul, airport, light rail and short commute to Mpls! Tenants responsible for lawn and snow care, and utilities. Security deposit same as rent, pets considered with additional deposit. Home is not section 8 approved. Agent is the owner of the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1277 Charlton St have any available units?
1277 Charlton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West St. Paul, MN.
Is 1277 Charlton St currently offering any rent specials?
1277 Charlton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1277 Charlton St pet-friendly?
No, 1277 Charlton St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West St. Paul.
Does 1277 Charlton St offer parking?
Yes, 1277 Charlton St offers parking.
Does 1277 Charlton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1277 Charlton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1277 Charlton St have a pool?
No, 1277 Charlton St does not have a pool.
Does 1277 Charlton St have accessible units?
No, 1277 Charlton St does not have accessible units.
Does 1277 Charlton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1277 Charlton St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1277 Charlton St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1277 Charlton St does not have units with air conditioning.

