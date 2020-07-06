1277 Charlton St

Amenities

garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

**Virtual Tour Available** Due to Covid 19, in person viewings are limited. Please contact Amanda Coleman acoleman@renterswarehouse.com for a link to the virtual tour! Available June 1st! This West St Paul home sits on .22 acres and was remodeled in 2014. It features a bright and an open layout, dining area, lovely kitchen with quartz counter-tops, soft close cabinets, pull out drawers and plenty of storage, SS appliances, and island breakfast bar! 3 bedrooms on the main level with a large bathroom showcasing matching quartz counter-tops. Finished lower level includes plush carpeted family room, huge 4th bedroom, 2nd bathroom, storage room, and large combo laundry and mud room with a door to attached 1 car garage! The large backyard is completely fenced with cedar wood and gates on both sides of the home. Garden beds for the green thumb. Just minutes from all the shopping Robert St has to offer including Target, Cub, etc. Minutes from dwtn St Paul, airport, light rail and short commute to Mpls! Tenants responsible for lawn and snow care, and utilities. Security deposit same as rent, pets considered with additional deposit. Home is not section 8 approved. Agent is the owner of the property.