Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Chateau Carmel.
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
bbq/grill
guest parking
smoke-free community
Chateau Carmel boasts the largest size apartments in St. Paul and private outdoor pool with new sundeck! Enjoy countless conveniences like a dishwasher, refrigerator, range, extra storage space and a walk-in closet! You can even show your personality with an accent wall color of your choice. Many floor plans also include a large private balcony. Schedule a virtual tour today!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 month and short term leases between 6-11 months with a $5 additional charge per month
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)