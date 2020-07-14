All apartments in West St. Paul
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:48 AM

Chateau Carmel

1555 Bellows Street · (651) 240-6956
Location

1555 Bellows Street, West St. Paul, MN 55117

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 208 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,165

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 885 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 310 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,205

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1064 sqft

Unit 105 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,305

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1195 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Chateau Carmel.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
cats allowed
garage
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
guest parking
smoke-free community
Chateau Carmel boasts the largest size apartments in St. Paul and private outdoor pool with new sundeck! Enjoy countless conveniences like a dishwasher, refrigerator, range, extra storage space and a walk-in closet! You can even show your personality with an accent wall color of your choice. Many floor plans also include a large private balcony. Schedule a virtual tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 month and short term leases between 6-11 months with a $5 additional charge per month
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $150
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $125 refundable
fee: $125
limit: 2
rent: $20 per month
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Chateau Carmel have any available units?
Chateau Carmel has 3 units available starting at $1,165 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Chateau Carmel have?
Some of Chateau Carmel's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Chateau Carmel currently offering any rent specials?
Chateau Carmel is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Chateau Carmel pet-friendly?
Yes, Chateau Carmel is pet friendly.
Does Chateau Carmel offer parking?
Yes, Chateau Carmel offers parking.
Does Chateau Carmel have units with washers and dryers?
No, Chateau Carmel does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Chateau Carmel have a pool?
Yes, Chateau Carmel has a pool.
Does Chateau Carmel have accessible units?
No, Chateau Carmel does not have accessible units.
Does Chateau Carmel have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Chateau Carmel has units with dishwashers.
Does Chateau Carmel have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Chateau Carmel has units with air conditioning.
