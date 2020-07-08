788 Applewood Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities fire pit

Executive 2-story custom-built home with hardwood floors, high end custom Knotty Alder wood cabinets and trim, granite counter tops, SS appliances. The main level of this home offers a gourmet kitchen, dining area, living room, den and 1/2 bath. There are 4 bedrooms up including the master with it's own en-suite, a spacious bonus room and 2nd full bath in the hallway. The LL is 80% finished with a 5th bedroom, full bath and a family room. This home is on a 1/2 acre, tree lined corner lot with a large cedar deck with pergola and patio area/fire pit. Tenant pays all utilities and are responsible for the lawn care and snow removal. Call Susan for a showing- (612) 701-9062.