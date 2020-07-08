All apartments in Victoria
788 Applewood Cir

788 Applewood Circle · No Longer Available
Location

788 Applewood Circle, Victoria, MN 55386

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
Executive 2-story custom-built home with hardwood floors, high end custom Knotty Alder wood cabinets and trim, granite counter tops, SS appliances. The main level of this home offers a gourmet kitchen, dining area, living room, den and 1/2 bath. There are 4 bedrooms up including the master with it's own en-suite, a spacious bonus room and 2nd full bath in the hallway. The LL is 80% finished with a 5th bedroom, full bath and a family room. This home is on a 1/2 acre, tree lined corner lot with a large cedar deck with pergola and patio area/fire pit. Tenant pays all utilities and are responsible for the lawn care and snow removal. Call Susan for a showing- (612) 701-9062.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 788 Applewood Cir have any available units?
788 Applewood Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Victoria, MN.
What amenities does 788 Applewood Cir have?
Some of 788 Applewood Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 788 Applewood Cir currently offering any rent specials?
788 Applewood Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 788 Applewood Cir pet-friendly?
No, 788 Applewood Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Victoria.
Does 788 Applewood Cir offer parking?
No, 788 Applewood Cir does not offer parking.
Does 788 Applewood Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 788 Applewood Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 788 Applewood Cir have a pool?
No, 788 Applewood Cir does not have a pool.
Does 788 Applewood Cir have accessible units?
No, 788 Applewood Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 788 Applewood Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 788 Applewood Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 788 Applewood Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 788 Applewood Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

