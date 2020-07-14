All apartments in Victoria
Find more places like Victoria Flats.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Victoria, MN
/
Victoria Flats
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

Victoria Flats

1699 Stieger Lake Lane · (952) 204-9468
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Victoria
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1699 Stieger Lake Lane, Victoria, MN 55386

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 410 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 718 sqft

Unit 108 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 723 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 426 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,342

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

Unit 220 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,490

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1188 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Victoria Flats.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr gym
bbq/grill
package receiving
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fire pit
internet access
internet cafe
smoke-free community
Brand New Apartments - Now Open in Victoria

Start your journey at the Victoria Flats situated just off Lake Stieger in Downtown Victoria, MN. Victoria Flats offers a new option to carefree renting. Come and enjoy our brand-new apartment homes that are designed for your maximum comfort and escape to your own oasis within one of our studio, one, and two bedroom apartments. We spare no expense to insure that your home at our dog and cat-friendly community provides everything you need and more.

Whether you want to relax, entertain, or connect - the options are endless. Victoria Flats’ lifestyle amenities feature 24/7 club quality fitness center, several social/gathering spaces, and rooftop deck in a pet-friendly community. Living features include upscale finishes including granite countertops, dramatic windows, oversized floor plans, upgraded appliances including gas cooking option, private and community grilling stations, walkout private entries and more. You also can't beat the amazing

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500-Based on credit/background
Pets Allowed: dogs
restrictions: Dog breed restrictions apply.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Victoria Flats have any available units?
Victoria Flats has 4 units available starting at $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Victoria Flats have?
Some of Victoria Flats's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Victoria Flats currently offering any rent specials?
Victoria Flats is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Victoria Flats pet-friendly?
Yes, Victoria Flats is pet friendly.
Does Victoria Flats offer parking?
Yes, Victoria Flats offers parking.
Does Victoria Flats have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Victoria Flats offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Victoria Flats have a pool?
No, Victoria Flats does not have a pool.
Does Victoria Flats have accessible units?
No, Victoria Flats does not have accessible units.
Does Victoria Flats have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Victoria Flats has units with dishwashers.
Does Victoria Flats have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Victoria Flats has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Victoria Flats?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Victoria 1 BedroomsVictoria 2 Bedrooms
Victoria 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsVictoria Apartments with Parking
Victoria Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Albertville, MNGlencoe, MNSt. Bonifacius, MNHugo, MNMankato, MNForest Lake, MNSouth St. Paul, MNCottage Grove, MNColumbia Heights, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity