in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage hot tub fireplace

Great quiet location in Stillwater with some river views seasonally. Large yard with a deck, small patio and good places to make a garden or flower bed. This 3 bedroom, 3 bath, 3 car garage and 3500 sq.ft to roam around in makes this a great rental home. The home has central vacuum, lots of natural light, storage space and good size rooms. Very clean, solid home with local owners. Office could be 4th bedroom.We want to keep everyone safe! We ask that you honor all CDC safety protocols.