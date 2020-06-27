All apartments in St. Louis Park
3620 Independence Avenue South

3620 Independence Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3620 Independence Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Lohmans Amhurst

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This property will be available for a July or Aug 1st move in, Its located off 169 close to the Super Target in Hopkins. Our current tenants have purchased a home and are moving on, the home is in excellent condition and makes a great rental.

The main level of the home features the living, dining, and kitchen area. Off the kitchen is a direct entrance to the two car garage.

The main level also has a walk out patio and a quarter bath.

Upstairs you will find all 3 bedrooms and two baths. Laundry is also on the upper level, to access it you do need to walk through the 3rd bedroom so be aware of that if you have a room mate situation.

Pets are with positive rental reference and credit score.

Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $45 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based off income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.

Any questions please call or email Billy.

Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC
Agent: Billy Sommers

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available 7/26/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3620 Independence Avenue South have any available units?
3620 Independence Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis Park, MN.
Is 3620 Independence Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
3620 Independence Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3620 Independence Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 3620 Independence Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 3620 Independence Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 3620 Independence Avenue South offers parking.
Does 3620 Independence Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3620 Independence Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3620 Independence Avenue South have a pool?
No, 3620 Independence Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 3620 Independence Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 3620 Independence Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 3620 Independence Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 3620 Independence Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3620 Independence Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
No, 3620 Independence Avenue South does not have units with air conditioning.
