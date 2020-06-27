3620 Independence Avenue South

Amenities

This property will be available for a July or Aug 1st move in, Its located off 169 close to the Super Target in Hopkins. Our current tenants have purchased a home and are moving on, the home is in excellent condition and makes a great rental.



The main level of the home features the living, dining, and kitchen area. Off the kitchen is a direct entrance to the two car garage.



The main level also has a walk out patio and a quarter bath.



Upstairs you will find all 3 bedrooms and two baths. Laundry is also on the upper level, to access it you do need to walk through the 3rd bedroom so be aware of that if you have a room mate situation.



Pets are with positive rental reference and credit score.



Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $45 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based off income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.



Any questions please call or email Billy.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available 7/26/19



