Available August 1st! One level living with no stairs inside or outside in Saint Louis Park. This 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 car garage with separate dining area off kitchen, bright and airy living room, good size bedrooms with plenty of closet space and a private, fenced in backyard space in the heart of Saint Louis Park! Rent includes heating, water/sewer and garbage!! Walk to the park, short drive to access freeway and downtown. Near West end shops and restaurants.