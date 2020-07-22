All apartments in St. Louis Park
St. Louis Park, MN
2046 Louisiana Ave S
2046 Louisiana Ave S

2046 Louisiana Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2046 Louisiana Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Willow Park

Spacious 3 level townhome overlooking park area in a great location with easy access to 394. This unit has lots of light featuring new carpet, hardwood, vaulted ceiling in living room, fireplace, separate dining room, and kitchen leading to a newer deck. It also includes a master BR with 1/2 bathroom and a large walk in closet. Great amenities onsite include an outdoor pool with clubhouse, dog park, and tennis courts. The price includes, water, garbage, sewage, snow removal, and lawn maintenance. Call for more information or the set up a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

