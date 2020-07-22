2046 Louisiana Ave S

Amenities
Spacious 3 level townhome overlooking park area in a great location with easy access to 394. This unit has lots of light featuring new carpet, hardwood, vaulted ceiling in living room, fireplace, separate dining room, and kitchen leading to a newer deck. It also includes a master BR with 1/2 bathroom and a large walk in closet. Great amenities onsite include an outdoor pool with clubhouse, dog park, and tennis courts. The price includes, water, garbage, sewage, snow removal, and lawn maintenance. Call for more information or the set up a showing.