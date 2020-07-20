2610 37th Ave NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Newly remodeled kitchen! Great location in St. Anthony School district! Walking distance to all the shops at St. Anthony Village area. 3 bedrooms on one level with 2 bathrooms. Fully fenced yard with fire ring.Large unfinished basement and tuck under garage! Fully fenced yard with fire ring. No smoking or pets. Need 24 hour notice for showing! $40 app fee per adult.