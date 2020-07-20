All apartments in St. Anthony
Find more places like 2610 37th Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Anthony, MN
/
2610 37th Ave NE
Last updated June 15 2019 at 6:15 PM

2610 37th Ave NE

2610 37th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Anthony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

2610 37th Avenue Northeast, St. Anthony, MN 55418
St. Anthony

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly remodeled kitchen! Great location in St. Anthony School district! Walking distance to all the shops at St. Anthony Village area. 3 bedrooms on one level with 2 bathrooms. Fully fenced yard with fire ring.Large unfinished basement and tuck under garage! Fully fenced yard with fire ring. No smoking or pets. Need 24 hour notice for showing! $40 app fee per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2610 37th Ave NE have any available units?
2610 37th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Anthony, MN.
What amenities does 2610 37th Ave NE have?
Some of 2610 37th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2610 37th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
2610 37th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2610 37th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2610 37th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 2610 37th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 2610 37th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 2610 37th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2610 37th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2610 37th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 2610 37th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 2610 37th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 2610 37th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2610 37th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2610 37th Ave NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2610 37th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2610 37th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Landings at Silver Lake Village
2551 38th Ave NE
St. Anthony, MN 55421

Similar Pages

St. Anthony 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSt. Anthony 2 Bedroom Apartments
St. Anthony Apartments with Washer-DryersSt. Anthony Dog Friendly Apartments
St. Anthony Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Woodbury, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNRoseville, MNMaple Grove, MNApple Valley, MNLakeville, MNVictoria, MNAlbertville, MNExcelsior, MN
Isanti, MNHugo, MNSomerset, WIStillwater, MNNew Richmond, WISouth St. Paul, MNMound, MNZimmerman, MNSt. Croix Falls, WIForest Lake, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities