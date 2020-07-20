2610 37th Ave NE

2610 37th Avenue Northeast, St. Anthony, MN 55418 St. Anthony
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Newly remodeled kitchen! Great location in St. Anthony School district! Walking distance to all the shops at St. Anthony Village area. 3 bedrooms on one level with 2 bathrooms. Fully fenced yard with fire ring.Large unfinished basement and tuck under garage! Fully fenced yard with fire ring. No smoking or pets. Need 24 hour notice for showing! $40 app fee per adult.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
