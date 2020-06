Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Available as early as July 1st! Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom duplex unit in South Saint Paul. This beautiful home has two large bedrooms on the main floor and a very spacious bedroom in the basement. In addition, this home has a private fenced yard with detached garage parking. Conveniently located to multiple parks and with easy access to local highways.

Now Accepting Applications - Please reach out to us if you're interested. Contact (Text or call) 507-261-8933.



Landlord pays for Water & Trash

Tenant pays for Electricity/Gas