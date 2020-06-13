264 Apartments for rent in Shoreview, MN with balcony
Swell living: CNN Money regards Shoreview as one of the best places to live in the United States. The city was lauded for its high quality of life, with the presence of excellent recreational opportunities highlighted as one of the primary reasons why it outranked so many of its neighboring communities.
Shoreview is a small city located to the north of St. Paul. Originally a part of the Mounds View Township, Shoreview was incorporated in 1957 after a group of dedicated residents realized that a township government simply wasn't enough to ensure a high quality of life for those living in the rapidly growing city. That growth continued through the next several decades, with the city reaching a population of 25,043 as of the 2010 United States Census. Although it's become a significant force in the Twin Cities since its 1957 incorporation, Shoreview retains the friendliness and small-town charm that set it apart from day one. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Shoreview renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.