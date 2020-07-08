All apartments in Shoreview
4794 Avon Street
Last updated June 20 2019 at 4:34 PM

4794 Avon Street

4794 Avon Street · No Longer Available
4794 Avon Street, Shoreview, MN 55126
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Dont miss out on this spacious townhome in Shoreview. This home boasts a beautiful tree in the front yard, large master bedroom, walkout basement, front-load washer, extra storage space throughout. This home can either be a two bedroom or a one bedroom with two family/entertaining areas. Immaculately kept and also includes an attached one-car garage. HOA provides snow removal and lawn care. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Pets permitted with $200 pet fee + $25 per month pet rent (per pet). Breed Restrictions. No smoking. Security Deposit: $1,400.00 Household income 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Call (952) 893-9900, text (612) 315-0193, or email info@simplyres.com for inquiries or to schedule a showing! Apply Today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4794 Avon Street have any available units?
4794 Avon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreview, MN.
What amenities does 4794 Avon Street have?
Some of 4794 Avon Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4794 Avon Street currently offering any rent specials?
4794 Avon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4794 Avon Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4794 Avon Street is pet friendly.
Does 4794 Avon Street offer parking?
Yes, 4794 Avon Street offers parking.
Does 4794 Avon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4794 Avon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4794 Avon Street have a pool?
No, 4794 Avon Street does not have a pool.
Does 4794 Avon Street have accessible units?
No, 4794 Avon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4794 Avon Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4794 Avon Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 4794 Avon Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4794 Avon Street has units with air conditioning.

