All apartments in Shoreview
Find more places like 4358 Chatsworth St N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shoreview, MN
/
4358 Chatsworth St N
Last updated February 26 2020 at 6:01 PM

4358 Chatsworth St N

4358 Chatsworth Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Shoreview
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4358 Chatsworth Street North, Shoreview, MN 55126
Wilson Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom townhome will not last long. The home is in excellent condition: spacious layout, hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathroom, fireplace, home office, patio/deck great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping/restaurants and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care is not included in the rent. Pet Policy: Dogs or cats: 2 Max (no aggressive breeds.)Â To set up a showing or for more information please visit www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/galleryÂ 4358 Chatsworth St N Shoreview MN 55126

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4358 Chatsworth St N have any available units?
4358 Chatsworth St N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreview, MN.
What amenities does 4358 Chatsworth St N have?
Some of 4358 Chatsworth St N's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4358 Chatsworth St N currently offering any rent specials?
4358 Chatsworth St N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4358 Chatsworth St N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4358 Chatsworth St N is pet friendly.
Does 4358 Chatsworth St N offer parking?
No, 4358 Chatsworth St N does not offer parking.
Does 4358 Chatsworth St N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4358 Chatsworth St N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4358 Chatsworth St N have a pool?
No, 4358 Chatsworth St N does not have a pool.
Does 4358 Chatsworth St N have accessible units?
No, 4358 Chatsworth St N does not have accessible units.
Does 4358 Chatsworth St N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4358 Chatsworth St N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4358 Chatsworth St N have units with air conditioning?
No, 4358 Chatsworth St N does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Shoreview Grand
577 Harriet Ave
Shoreview, MN 55126
McMillan Apartments
157 Grass Lake Place
Shoreview, MN 55126
The Edison at Rice Creek
2020 Bluestem Lane
Shoreview, MN 55126
Loden SV
1005 Gramsie Road
Shoreview, MN 55126

Similar Pages

Shoreview 1 BedroomsShoreview 2 Bedrooms
Shoreview Apartments with BalconyShoreview Apartments with Pool
Shoreview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MN
North St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MNMonticello, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNChamplin, MNPrior Lake, MNFarmington, MNHudson, WI

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University