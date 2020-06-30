Amenities

Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom townhome will not last long. The home is in excellent condition: spacious layout, hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathroom, fireplace, home office, patio/deck great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping/restaurants and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care is not included in the rent. Pet Policy: Dogs or cats: 2 Max (no aggressive breeds.)Â To set up a showing or for more information please visit www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/galleryÂ 4358 Chatsworth St N Shoreview MN 55126