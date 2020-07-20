3461 Kent St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher cats allowed garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed garage pet friendly

This corner unit has been beautifully updated with new cabinetry, countertops, stone backsplash, and newer carpet throughout the entire condo! Tons of storage space!



The master bedroom has a private 1/2 bath. The unit has underground heated parking for one. The complex offers many amenities such as coin laundry on every level, exercise room, party room, private beach on Owasso Lake and a pool!



Heat, water, sewer, trash, association dues, lawn care, snow removal All INCLUDED in rent! You pay electric and cable. Cat friendly! Sorry, no dogs.



Rental Requirements:



This home does not participate in subsidized housing

No smoking

Max # of occupants - 4

Available NOW

One-car garage, underground, heated

More parking available outside

Max 2 cats

Sorry, no dogs.



Rental requirements:



Income must be 3X the monthly rent

No past evictions

No criminal record

Good rental history

$40 application fee per adult

$1,350 deposit required



Go to www.tchomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478 to set up a showing!



Lake Deed Access, Rec Room, Gym and Pool