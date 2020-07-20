All apartments in Shoreview
Last updated April 28 2019 at 7:43 AM

3461 Kent St

3461 Kent Street · No Longer Available
Location

3461 Kent Street, Shoreview, MN 55126
Wabbasso Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
This corner unit has been beautifully updated with new cabinetry, countertops, stone backsplash, and newer carpet throughout the entire condo! Tons of storage space!

The master bedroom has a private 1/2 bath. The unit has underground heated parking for one. The complex offers many amenities such as coin laundry on every level, exercise room, party room, private beach on Owasso Lake and a pool!

Heat, water, sewer, trash, association dues, lawn care, snow removal All INCLUDED in rent! You pay electric and cable. Cat friendly! Sorry, no dogs.

Rental Requirements:

This home does not participate in subsidized housing
No smoking
Max # of occupants - 4
Available NOW
One-car garage, underground, heated
More parking available outside
Max 2 cats
Sorry, no dogs.

Rental requirements:

Income must be 3X the monthly rent
No past evictions
No criminal record
Good rental history
$40 application fee per adult
$1,350 deposit required

Go to www.tchomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478 to set up a showing!

Lake Deed Access, Rec Room, Gym and Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

