3461 Kent St

Amenities
This corner unit has been beautifully updated with new cabinetry, countertops, stone backsplash, and newer carpet throughout the entire condo! Tons of storage space!
The master bedroom has a private 1/2 bath. The unit has underground heated parking for one. The complex offers many amenities such as coin laundry on every level, exercise room, party room, private beach on Owasso Lake and a pool!
Heat, water, sewer, trash, association dues, lawn care, snow removal All INCLUDED in rent! You pay electric and cable. Cat friendly! Sorry, no dogs.
Rental Requirements:
This home does not participate in subsidized housing
No smoking
Max # of occupants - 4
Available NOW
One-car garage, underground, heated
More parking available outside
Max 2 cats
Sorry, no dogs.
Rental requirements:
Income must be 3X the monthly rent
No past evictions
No criminal record
Good rental history
$40 application fee per adult
$1,350 deposit required
Go to www.tchomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478 to set up a showing!
Lake Deed Access, Rec Room, Gym and Pool