Home
/
Shoreview, MN
/
3431 Kent St #802
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:44 AM

3431 Kent St #802

3431 Kent Street · No Longer Available
Location

3431 Kent Street, Shoreview, MN 55126
Wabbasso Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
dogs allowed
2 Bedroom in Shoreview! - Enjoy Lake Owasso, tennis or the pool during the day and this architecturally designed remodel at night. Including an open living concept kitchen dining and living room area. Owens corning insulation was added to the ceiling and a sound deafening highend cork floor to keep the place peaceful. The kitchen has Quartz counter tops and stainless appliances. The east facing balcony has great sunlight in the morning. Deer, turkey, squirrels and colorful birds have been seen from the balcony.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4548449)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3431 Kent St #802 have any available units?
3431 Kent St #802 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreview, MN.
What amenities does 3431 Kent St #802 have?
Some of 3431 Kent St #802's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3431 Kent St #802 currently offering any rent specials?
3431 Kent St #802 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3431 Kent St #802 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3431 Kent St #802 is pet friendly.
Does 3431 Kent St #802 offer parking?
No, 3431 Kent St #802 does not offer parking.
Does 3431 Kent St #802 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3431 Kent St #802 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3431 Kent St #802 have a pool?
Yes, 3431 Kent St #802 has a pool.
Does 3431 Kent St #802 have accessible units?
No, 3431 Kent St #802 does not have accessible units.
Does 3431 Kent St #802 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3431 Kent St #802 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3431 Kent St #802 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3431 Kent St #802 does not have units with air conditioning.
