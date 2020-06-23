7619 Arbor Lane

Amenities

$500 off 1st month! Great Savage location 2BR/2.5BA Townhouse - Available Jan 1, 2019 - $500 off 1st month's rent for January 1, 2019 move in!



Year Built: 2004, Size: 1300 Sq. Ft., Style: Townhome, Bedrooms: 2, Bathrooms: 2.5. This lovely townhome is located in the desirable Crimson Arbor Neighborhood- close to Hy-Vee, Lifetime Fitness, and much more!



MAIN LEVEL: this spacious level includes a living room, dining room, an open kitchen with a breakfast bar, and plenty of cupboard and counter space. A guest half bath is also on this level.



UPPER LEVEL: The stairs lead up two large bedrooms (master is 14x10), Master bath with separate tub and shower. There is another full bath on this level for the other bedroom. Also on this level is convenient laundry room. Trash, Lawn care and snow removal are included. Pets allowed- size and number limit. Lease term: 12-18 months, 9 mo lease may be available. Available Jan 1, 2019.



