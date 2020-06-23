All apartments in Savage
Find more places like 7619 Arbor Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Savage, MN
/
7619 Arbor Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7619 Arbor Lane

7619 Arbor Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Savage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7619 Arbor Lane, Savage, MN 55378

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
gym
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$500 off 1st month! Great Savage location 2BR/2.5BA Townhouse - Available Jan 1, 2019 - $500 off 1st month's rent for January 1, 2019 move in!

Year Built: 2004, Size: 1300 Sq. Ft., Style: Townhome, Bedrooms: 2, Bathrooms: 2.5. This lovely townhome is located in the desirable Crimson Arbor Neighborhood- close to Hy-Vee, Lifetime Fitness, and much more!

MAIN LEVEL: this spacious level includes a living room, dining room, an open kitchen with a breakfast bar, and plenty of cupboard and counter space. A guest half bath is also on this level.

UPPER LEVEL: The stairs lead up two large bedrooms (master is 14x10), Master bath with separate tub and shower. There is another full bath on this level for the other bedroom. Also on this level is convenient laundry room. Trash, Lawn care and snow removal are included. Pets allowed- size and number limit. Lease term: 12-18 months, 9 mo lease may be available. Available Jan 1, 2019.

(RLNE3445716)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7619 Arbor Lane have any available units?
7619 Arbor Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savage, MN.
Is 7619 Arbor Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7619 Arbor Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7619 Arbor Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7619 Arbor Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7619 Arbor Lane offer parking?
No, 7619 Arbor Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7619 Arbor Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7619 Arbor Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7619 Arbor Lane have a pool?
No, 7619 Arbor Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7619 Arbor Lane have accessible units?
No, 7619 Arbor Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7619 Arbor Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7619 Arbor Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7619 Arbor Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7619 Arbor Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hidden Valley
4421 W 137th St
Savage, MN 55378
Springs at Egan Drive
14125 Louisiana Ave
Savage, MN 55378

Similar Pages

Savage 1 BedroomsSavage 2 Bedrooms
Savage Apartments with GymSavage Dog Friendly Apartments
Savage Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MN
Robbinsdale, MNOakdale, MNOwatonna, MNMonticello, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNChamplin, MNPrior Lake, MNFarmington, MNHudson, WIVadnais Heights, MNMendota Heights, MNWaconia, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University