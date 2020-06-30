7511 Southridge Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel walk in closets pool elevator

Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This spacious home offers 2 Bed/2.5 Bath and 1,200 sq. ft. of finished living space! Beautiful open concept includes a large kitchen with stainless steel appliances opening to the dining and living rooms as well as sliding door access to the balcony. A half bath is handy to the kitchen/dining space. Both bedrooms are on the upper level with a full hall bathroom and a master complete with it's own bath and a walk-in closet. Also included is an attached 2-car garage. Tenant pays utilities. Small pet considered. Please note there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee. To book a showing on this property https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery