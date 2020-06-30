All apartments in Savage
Last updated March 5 2020 at 5:57 PM

7511 Southridge Lane

7511 Southridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7511 Southridge Lane, Savage, MN 55378

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This spacious home offers 2 Bed/2.5 Bath and 1,200 sq. ft. of finished living space! Beautiful open concept includes a large kitchen with stainless steel appliances opening to the dining and living rooms as well as sliding door access to the balcony. A half bath is handy to the kitchen/dining space. Both bedrooms are on the upper level with a full hall bathroom and a master complete with it's own bath and a walk-in closet. Also included is an attached 2-car garage. Tenant pays utilities. Small pet considered. Please note there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee. To book a showing on this property https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7511 Southridge Lane have any available units?
7511 Southridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savage, MN.
What amenities does 7511 Southridge Lane have?
Some of 7511 Southridge Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7511 Southridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7511 Southridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7511 Southridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7511 Southridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savage.
Does 7511 Southridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7511 Southridge Lane offers parking.
Does 7511 Southridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7511 Southridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7511 Southridge Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7511 Southridge Lane has a pool.
Does 7511 Southridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 7511 Southridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7511 Southridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7511 Southridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7511 Southridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7511 Southridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

