Home
/
Savage, MN
/
5963 W 140th St
Last updated June 30 2019 at 4:35 PM

5963 W 140th St

5963 W 140th St · No Longer Available
Location

5963 W 140th St, Savage, MN 55378

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom single-family home with large deck and patio available July 1 in Savage! The fenced-in back yard is perfect for entertaining, while there is plenty of storage space in this home! Amenities include an attached 2-car garage, fireplace, washer/dryer in-unit, microwave, dishwasher and central air! Pets negotiable with additional fees (two pets max). Tenant is responsible for all utilities, including lawn care and snow removal. Security Deposit: $2,200. No smoking. Household income 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Call (952) 893-9900, text (612) 315-0193, or email info@simplyres.com for inquiries or to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5963 W 140th St have any available units?
5963 W 140th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savage, MN.
What amenities does 5963 W 140th St have?
Some of 5963 W 140th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5963 W 140th St currently offering any rent specials?
5963 W 140th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5963 W 140th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5963 W 140th St is pet friendly.
Does 5963 W 140th St offer parking?
Yes, 5963 W 140th St offers parking.
Does 5963 W 140th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5963 W 140th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5963 W 140th St have a pool?
No, 5963 W 140th St does not have a pool.
Does 5963 W 140th St have accessible units?
No, 5963 W 140th St does not have accessible units.
Does 5963 W 140th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5963 W 140th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 5963 W 140th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5963 W 140th St has units with air conditioning.
