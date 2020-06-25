5963 W 140th St

Amenities

Beautiful 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom single-family home with large deck and patio available July 1 in Savage! The fenced-in back yard is perfect for entertaining, while there is plenty of storage space in this home! Amenities include an attached 2-car garage, fireplace, washer/dryer in-unit, microwave, dishwasher and central air! Pets negotiable with additional fees (two pets max). Tenant is responsible for all utilities, including lawn care and snow removal. Security Deposit: $2,200. No smoking. Household income 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Call (952) 893-9900, text (612) 315-0193, or email info@simplyres.com for inquiries or to schedule a showing!