Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:29 PM

14562 Lockslie Trail

14562 Lockslie Trail · No Longer Available
Location

14562 Lockslie Trail, Savage, MN 55378

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Very spacious townhome, new carpet throughout 1736 Sq Ft*3Bd*2.5Bth +Den/Office Available NOW! - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 bathroom plus Den/Office end unit townhome located in great neighborhood. New carpet!

MAIN LEVEL- Spacious kitchen, dining room and living room with gas fireplace and also walks out into deck. Half bath also on main level.
UPPER LEVEL - 3 nice size bedrooms and a walk-through master bathroom with a separate tub and shower.
LOWER LEVEL- a 3/4 bathroom, family room that could be used has a 4th bedroom and a walkout patio.

Newer furnace and AC. Great location close to the new Savage Hyvee-parks, lakes, shopping, schools, dining. Includes sanitation, snow/ lawn service. Tenant responsible for gas, electric, water and sewer and cable/phone. One cat or small dog Ok. Avail NOW!

Note: This property does not participate in Section 8

(RLNE5425008)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14562 Lockslie Trail have any available units?
14562 Lockslie Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savage, MN.
What amenities does 14562 Lockslie Trail have?
Some of 14562 Lockslie Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14562 Lockslie Trail currently offering any rent specials?
14562 Lockslie Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14562 Lockslie Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 14562 Lockslie Trail is pet friendly.
Does 14562 Lockslie Trail offer parking?
No, 14562 Lockslie Trail does not offer parking.
Does 14562 Lockslie Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14562 Lockslie Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14562 Lockslie Trail have a pool?
No, 14562 Lockslie Trail does not have a pool.
Does 14562 Lockslie Trail have accessible units?
No, 14562 Lockslie Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 14562 Lockslie Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 14562 Lockslie Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14562 Lockslie Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14562 Lockslie Trail has units with air conditioning.
