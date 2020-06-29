14562 Lockslie Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Very spacious townhome, new carpet throughout 1736 Sq Ft*3Bd*2.5Bth +Den/Office Available NOW! - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 bathroom plus Den/Office end unit townhome located in great neighborhood. New carpet!



MAIN LEVEL- Spacious kitchen, dining room and living room with gas fireplace and also walks out into deck. Half bath also on main level.

UPPER LEVEL - 3 nice size bedrooms and a walk-through master bathroom with a separate tub and shower.

LOWER LEVEL- a 3/4 bathroom, family room that could be used has a 4th bedroom and a walkout patio.



Newer furnace and AC. Great location close to the new Savage Hyvee-parks, lakes, shopping, schools, dining. Includes sanitation, snow/ lawn service. Tenant responsible for gas, electric, water and sewer and cable/phone. One cat or small dog Ok. Avail NOW!



Note: This property does not participate in Section 8



(RLNE5425008)