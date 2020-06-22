All apartments in Savage
13841 Highway 13 S
Last updated June 9 2020 at 5:36 PM

13841 Highway 13 S

13841 Highway 13 S · (952) 470-8888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13841 Highway 13 S, Savage, MN 55378

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

all utils included
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
pool
ANOTHER LISTING FROM BRYAN @ RENTERS WAREHOUSE!! Available 7/1/2020. This is a one of a kind rambler that has plenty of space and room for all your needs. Private backyard and close to shopping and restaurants. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. Lawn care and snow removal also covered by owner, owner does require tenant to shovel their walk way in front. All bedrooms are on one level including kitchen, living room and dining room. Prior Lake Schools. Dogs with owners approval and additional pet deposit. (RENT: $1,950) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,950) (One time Lease Admin Fee: $150) (PETS: Case by case requiring owner approval plus an additional deposit) Property owner is NOT participating in Section 8 housing. Application fee is $55 per 18+. To schedule a showing please EMAIL!! BLang@renterswarehouse.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13841 Highway 13 S have any available units?
13841 Highway 13 S has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 13841 Highway 13 S currently offering any rent specials?
13841 Highway 13 S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13841 Highway 13 S pet-friendly?
No, 13841 Highway 13 S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savage.
Does 13841 Highway 13 S offer parking?
No, 13841 Highway 13 S does not offer parking.
Does 13841 Highway 13 S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13841 Highway 13 S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13841 Highway 13 S have a pool?
Yes, 13841 Highway 13 S has a pool.
Does 13841 Highway 13 S have accessible units?
No, 13841 Highway 13 S does not have accessible units.
Does 13841 Highway 13 S have units with dishwashers?
No, 13841 Highway 13 S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13841 Highway 13 S have units with air conditioning?
No, 13841 Highway 13 S does not have units with air conditioning.
