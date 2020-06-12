/
3 bedroom apartments
167 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Roseville, MN
Central Park
1 Unit Available
2442 Aglen Street
2442 Aglen Street, Roseville, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
2060 sqft
Spacious and inviting Roseville home close to all the action of both cities, abundant retail and restaurants, yet situated on a quiet street with huge private lot.
Little Canada
11 Units Available
Cedars Lakeside
2800 Rustic Pl, Little Canada, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,882
1361 sqft
Gorgeous lakeside apartment complex with 24-hour gym, clubhouse and sparkling pool. Recently updated apartments feature granite counters, huge walk-in closets and modern finishes. Easy access to downtown Little Canada.
Western Hills
1 Unit Available
163 Roselawn Ave E
163 Roselawn Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1670 sqft
RENOVATED SINGLE-FAMILY HOME WITH ACREAGE! - Completely Renovated Classic Fancy 50's Single Family Home on .
Western Hills
1 Unit Available
191 Larpenteur Avenue E
191 Larpenteur Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2080 sqft
Excellent Maplewood location! Quick access to highways, shopping and more. Lovely pond views. Three bedrooms and laundry on upper level. 2-Stall Garage. Mowing and plowing is provided.
West Seventh
31 Units Available
Oxbo
202 7th St W, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,160
1579 sqft
Enjoy Irvine Park and other nearby St. Paul attractions. Stylish interiors with stainless steel appliances and a patio or balcony. Amenities are bountiful with choices like a hot tub, media room, coffee bar and more.
Nicollet Island
20 Units Available
Red 20 Apartments
20 6th St NE, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,797
1373 sqft
Located in the heart of the Minneapolis River District within walking distance of unique clubs and restaurants, including the Herbivorous Butcher and Red Stag Supperclub.
St. Anthony
14 Units Available
808 Berry Place
808 Berry St, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,220
1646 sqft
Located just off I-34 close to downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul and the light rail. Luxury apartments with washer/dryer in unit, patio/balcony, hardwood floors and more. Community has sauna, pool and large common patios.
St. Anthony
23 Units Available
The Landings at Silver Lake Village
2551 38th Ave NE, St. Anthony, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,968
1677 sqft
Luxury community featuring hot tub, fire pit, pool, and sauna. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio/balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Located close to Prestemon Park in St. Anthony, MN.
Downtown West
20 Units Available
Soo Line Building City Apartments
101 S 5th St, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,825
2052 sqft
Convenient location in the heart of Minneapolis, just steps from the river. All units offer residents walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, granite counters and dishwasher. Luxury community features pool, parking, dog park and gym.
Downtown West
37 Units Available
4Marq
400 S Marquette Ave, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,999
1591 sqft
This luxury community is located in the heart of Minneapolis's downtown central business district. Residents enjoy walk-in closets, granite counters and in-unit laundry. High-rise building features concierge, conference room, yoga classes, parking and 24-hour gym.
Macalester - Groveland
61 Units Available
The Grove
246 Snelling Avenue South, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,480
1344 sqft
Were excited to have you join us in the charming and energetic Macalester-Groveland neighborhood. Weve created well-thought-out residences full of modern luxuries and conveniences.
Downtown East
46 Units Available
Edition
511 South 4th St, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,835
1473 sqft
Three boutique East Town Minneapolis apartment buildings located in the heart of Minneapolis. Near four-acre Commons Park. Skyway system and retailers nearby. Patio and balcony available. Granite top counters and hardwood floors.
Warehouse District
27 Units Available
Maverick
120 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,173
1851 sqft
In Minneapolis' Warehouse District, the apartment community features a fire pit, a coffee bar and a dog park. Interiors boast granite counter tops, stainless-steel appliances and fireplaces.
Snelling Hamline
30 Units Available
Vintage on Selby
1555 Selby Ave, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$4,086
1729 sqft
Unique floor plans available from studio to townhouse in this luxurious historic property, the former Liberty State Bank. Upscale, newly renovated apartments above ground-floor shops. Convenient urban location in downtown Saint Paul.
Marcy - Holmes
17 Units Available
Spectrum
815 9th Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN
Resort-style community with outdoor pool, hot tub, patio cinema, fireside lounge. Furnished 1-2 bedroom apartments, some with balconies. Modern kitchens, fiber internet connections, in-unit laundry. Near University of Minnesota with easy access to I-35.
Downtown West
33 Units Available
The Nic on Fifth
465 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$10,236
2768 sqft
High-rise living in a modern, luxurious apartment. Near light rail stop and skyway. Onsite pool, sundeck, and pet-friendly community. Penthouses available. Nine-foot ceilings. Yoga studio and fitness center on-site.
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands - 5500
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands - 5490
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands - 4057
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands - 4055
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartments the finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Edgerton Highlands home! We feature both standard 1 and 2 bedroom apartments along 2 and
Downtown St. Paul
35 Units Available
Kellogg Square Apartments
111 Kellogg Blvd E, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,107
1864 sqft
Downtown St. Paul apartment with Mississippi River views. A walker's paradise and close to three bus stops. In-unit laundry and hardwood floors make for a stunning studio or 1-3 bedroom apartment.
West Seventh
39 Units Available
Irvine Exchange
200 Exchange Street South, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,311
1827 sqft
Now Open! Irvine Exchange Apartments connects you to the best St. Paul has to offer where the riverfront, Irvine Park, and downtown convenience meet.
Warehouse District
25 Units Available
Heritage Landing
415 N 1st St, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1608 sqft
Luxury living in the heart of Minneapolis with sweeping views of the Mississippi River. Modern kitchens with maple cabinets and granite countertops. Dramatic, oversized windows and many unique architectural features.
Nicollet Island
19 Units Available
Nordhaus
315 1st Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,441
1992 sqft
Custom apartments with quartz countertops, USB power outlets and in-unit laundry. Enjoy use of the conference room and cyber cafe on-site. Minutes from Boom Island Park and the Mill City Museum. Easy access to I-35W.
