Amenities

granite counters pet friendly stainless steel pool fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly pool

Another excellent Renters Warehouse listing in Roseville! This 3681 sq. ft. 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home comes furnished and with a 6 month lease option. This home comes complete with stainless appliances, granite counter tops, heated floors, gas fireplace, a spacious master suite, in-ground pool and plenty of extra space. Call this place home today for only $2595 per month. Pets welcome with deposit. $55 application fee per adult. 813 Milwood Ave Roseville, MN 55113