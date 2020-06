Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

The front exterior boasts a garage and a beautifully, landscaped lawn that wraps around to the backyard, where you will find even more outdoor space. The interior is lined with stunning wood flooring and it is lit with plenty of natural lighting throughout. The bedrooms are spacious and open, perfect for relaxing after a long day, and the kitchen is equipped with updated appliances and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!