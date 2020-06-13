Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:49 PM

187 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Roseville, MN

Finding an apartment in Roseville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog...
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
South Owasso
11 Units Available
Rosedale Estates
2835 Rice St, Roseville, MN
Studio
$895
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1000 sqft
The Rosedale Estates Apartments offer comfortable studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes in Roseville, MN. Chores are easy with community laundry rooms and dishwashers.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Capital View
19 Units Available
Hillsborough Apartments of Roseville
2345 Woodbridge St, Roseville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,114
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hillsborough Apartments of Roseville is an apartment community close to schools, shopping centers and commercial establishments for your convenience. Their flexible 6-, 10-, 12- and 24-month lease terms are made to fit every need.

Central Park
1 Unit Available
2442 Aglen Street
2442 Aglen Street, Roseville, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
2060 sqft
Spacious and inviting Roseville home close to all the action of both cities, abundant retail and restaurants, yet situated on a quiet street with huge private lot.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Cardigan
17 Units Available
McMillan Apartments
157 Grass Lake Place, Shoreview, MN
Studio
$1,355
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1136 sqft
Community amenities include a pool, club room, community walking path, garage parking, and 24/7 fitness center. Pet-friendly apartments with washers and dryers and private patios/balconies.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
6 Units Available
Sage Park
900 County Road D W, New Brighton, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,015
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Sage Park Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in New Brighton, MN.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Wabbasso Lake
19 Units Available
Shoreview Grand
577 Harriet Ave, Shoreview, MN
1 Bedroom
$989
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1025 sqft
Just minutes from the Shoreview Shopping Center, Shoreview Grand will make you and your pets feel right at home. Boasting amenities such as on-site laundry and guest parking, tenants get comfort without the sky-high rent.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Little Canada
1 Unit Available
Whispering Pond Apartments
210 County Road B2 E, Little Canada, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
885 sqft
Friendly community with one- and two-bedroom apartments. New granite counters and hardwood floors in some units. Complex has on-site garages and a fenced in pet run. Located near I-35.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
North of Maryland
7 Units Available
McCarrons Village
83 California Ave W, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$935
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
900 sqft
Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartments with an on-site gym and reserved parking. Easy access to the I-35 and downtown. Many unique dining options.
Last updated June 13 at 06:58pm
4 Units Available
Windsor South Apartments
2280 Silver Ln, New Brighton, MN
Studio
$930
457 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,125
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Windsor South is centrally located, surrounded by shopping centers, fine dining restaurants, walking trails and more. A pet-friendly apartment complex, this is a comfortable living situation for your entire family.
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
North of Maryland
Contact for Availability
Cottage Terrace
330 Cottage Ave W, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$740
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$850
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
950 sqft
1 & 2 Bedroom Apartmentsnow available! Come home to Cottage Terrace Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Cottage Terrace home! Heat, water and trash
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
North of Maryland
Contact for Availability
LaBlanche Apartments
390 Cottage Ave W, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$760
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$850
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
950 sqft
Large 1 & 2 bedroom apartments available now! Come home to LaBlanche Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call LaBlanche home! Heat, water and trash are
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Cottage Terrace - 1365
1365 West Cottage Ave, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$740
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$850
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
950 sqft
1 & 2 Bedroom Apartmentsnow available! Come home to Cottage Terrace Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Cottage Terrace home! Heat, water and trash
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Cottage Terrace - 1355
1355 West Cottage Ave, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$740
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$850
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
950 sqft
1 & 2 Bedroom Apartmentsnow available! Come home to Cottage Terrace Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Cottage Terrace home! Heat, water and trash
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Cottage Terrace - 1345
1345 West Cottage Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$740
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$850
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
950 sqft
1 & 2 Bedroom Apartmentsnow available! Come home to Cottage Terrace Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Cottage Terrace home! Heat, water and trash
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Little Canada
1 Unit Available
The Provinces Apartments
155 Little Canada Rd E, Little Canada, MN
1 Bedroom
$955
636 sqft
Near I-35E and downtown St. Paul. Modern property with patio or balcony, 24-hour laundry and dishwashers. Garages available. Master suites with walk-in closets. Outdoor pool with walking trails.

Western Hills
1 Unit Available
163 Roselawn Ave E
163 Roselawn Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1670 sqft
RENOVATED SINGLE-FAMILY HOME WITH ACREAGE! - Completely Renovated Classic Fancy 50's Single Family Home on .
Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
Warehouse District
41 Units Available
Solhavn / Soltva / NoLo Flats
602 North 1st St., Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,326
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,353
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,316
945 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units located in downtown Minneapolis, close to the Mississippi River and biking trails. Units feature large windows that let through plenty of natural light. Community amenities include a sky lounge.
Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
Downtown West
49 Units Available
Latitude 45
313 S Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,326
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,467
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,088
1104 sqft
Latitude 45 is located between Downtown Minneapolis and the Mill District. It offers modern interiors with hardwood flooring, a subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, handmade kitchen islands, outdoor spaces and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Last updated June 13 at 06:59pm
St. Anthony
27 Units Available
2700 University
2700 University Ave W, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,338
592 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,637
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1237 sqft
Superb location on the Green Line puts you close to everything you need in St. Paul. Elegant interiors complement the spacious community amenities: coffee bar, green community, free sporting event tickets, cycling and more.
Last updated June 13 at 06:25pm
Downtown West
28 Units Available
The Churchill
111 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,501
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,138
1175 sqft
Prestige. Price. Convenience The Churchill, located on Marquette Avenue South near the heart of downtown Minneapolis, is an elite address for those with a taste for luxury. Every apartment has at least one balcony with spectacular views.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Warehouse District
18 Units Available
Dock Street Flats
337 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,315
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1064 sqft
Brand-new apartments with designer interiors and incredible community amenities, like a rooftop deck and lounge area. In the heart of the North Loop. By lots of restaurants, shops and bars.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Cedar-Riverside
17 Units Available
7 West
1800 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,365
369 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
821 sqft
Luxury community steps from the Mississippi River featuring art from local Minneapolis artists. Tenants have access to 24-hour gym, concierge, pool table, yoga, game room, fire pit and more. Units feature laundry, fireplace and dishwasher.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
North Loop
14 Units Available
222 Hennepin Apartments
222 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,450
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,690
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1204 sqft
Great location near main roadways, groceries, dining and more. Ultra-modern apartments with beautiful finishes. Parking garage, 24 hour gym, pool and tennis court on premises.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown St. Paul
8 Units Available
The Lofts at Farmers Market
260 5th St E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,490
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1182 sqft
Situated between St. Paul's Farmers Market and Mears Park, these lofts provide easy access to I-94 and numerous amenity options. Relax at the courtyard or fire pit when not enjoying your home's comforts.
City Guide for Roseville, MN

What better place to find a quiet little rental than the city of Roseville, Minnesota? With plenty of shopping and dining options, opportunities for higher learning, and a touch of cultural diversity, this city is a fine choice for any renter. So, have a look at this apartment guide to learn all you need to know in the world of Roseville renting.

Having trouble with Craigslist Roseville? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Roseville is a city of firsts. It is home of the first Target, the first Best Buy (formerly known as Sound of Music), the first Barnes & Noble outside NYC, and the first McDonald's and Dairy Queen restaurants in the state of Minnesota. It’s also a city of shopaholics, with the Rosedale Center and the Harmar Mall attracting shoppers throughout the Twin Cities area.

When people aren't shopping and dining, they might as well learn something, which is convenient with the Minneapolis Business College, the National American University, and Bennett Lake Higher Education all nearby. And, if you'd rather get outside than hit the books, then be sure to check out the Guidant John Rose OVAL, a unique outdoor skating area with 110,000 square feet of refrigerated ice for speed skating, hockey, and bandy. In the summer months, the OVAL is also home to an intense skate park.

Apartments for rent can cost as little as $500 to well over a grand each month. And the options are limitless, from low cost apartments to lakeside luxury lofts to quaint suburban townhomes, and all the architectural variations you can dream of. Whether you're a fan of modern or vintage, minimalism or extravagance, practicality, or the highest of the brow living in the highest-rising apartments in town, you’re sure to find exactly what you need right here in Roseville.

Looking for some luxury in your amenities? Well, look no further. Roseville's listings are full of apartment communities with great extras. You can easily find a pad around here with a swimming pool, hot tub, spa, business center, and gym. There are also some less common features, such as fireside lounges, lakefront, and fountains, which can make home feel more like a cozy resort.

Pet friendly apartments are available throughout the city. With apartments and duplexes with cats and dogs allowed, ground level rentals with the convenience of a fenced-in yard, as well as some nearby parks and lakes for the puppies to play at, there are plenty of reasons to bring your pets along.

That's the Roseville life for you. Enjoy!

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Roseville, MN

Finding an apartment in Roseville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

