studio apartments
170 Studio Apartments for rent in Roseville, MN
South Owasso
Rosedale Estates
2835 Rice St, Roseville, MN
Studio
$850
450 sqft
The Rosedale Estates Apartments offer comfortable studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes in Roseville, MN. Chores are easy with community laundry rooms and dishwashers.
Hamline
Rose Vista
1223 ½ Rose Vista Ct, Roseville, MN
Studio
$1,040
500 sqft
Looking for a location that is close to malls, schools and commercial buildings? Rose Vista fits the bill. Their spacious 1- and 2-bedroom units come with storage, air conditioning, an outdoor pool, tanning suite and fitness center.
Results within 1 mile of Roseville
Windsor South Apartments
2280 Silver Ln, New Brighton, MN
Studio
$940
457 sqft
Windsor South is centrally located, surrounded by shopping centers, fine dining restaurants, walking trails and more. A pet-friendly apartment complex, this is a comfortable living situation for your entire family.
North of Maryland
Cottage Terrace
330 Cottage Ave W, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$740
550 sqft
1 & 2 Bedroom Apartmentsnow available! Come home to Cottage Terrace Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Cottage Terrace home! Heat, water and trash
Cottage Terrace - 1365
1365 West Cottage Ave, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$740
550 sqft
1 & 2 Bedroom Apartmentsnow available! Come home to Cottage Terrace Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Cottage Terrace home! Heat, water and trash
Cottage Terrace - 1355
1355 West Cottage Ave, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$740
550 sqft
1 & 2 Bedroom Apartmentsnow available! Come home to Cottage Terrace Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Cottage Terrace home! Heat, water and trash
North of Maryland
LaBlanche Apartments
390 Cottage Ave W, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$760
550 sqft
Large 1 & 2 bedroom apartments available now! Come home to LaBlanche Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call LaBlanche home! Heat, water and trash are
Cottage Terrace - 1345
1345 West Cottage Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$740
550 sqft
1 & 2 Bedroom Apartmentsnow available! Come home to Cottage Terrace Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Cottage Terrace home! Heat, water and trash
Results within 5 miles of Roseville
Downtown West
4Marq
400 S Marquette Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,257
579 sqft
This luxury community is located in the heart of Minneapolis's downtown central business district. Residents enjoy walk-in closets, granite counters and in-unit laundry. High-rise building features concierge, conference room, yoga classes, parking and 24-hour gym.
Nicollet Island
Gibson
703 SE Central Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,425
494 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gibson in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Warehouse District
Dock Street Flats
337 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,390
561 sqft
Brand-new apartments with designer interiors and incredible community amenities, like a rooftop deck and lounge area. In the heart of the North Loop. By lots of restaurants, shops and bars.
North Loop
222 Hennepin Apartments
222 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,355
534 sqft
Great location near main roadways, groceries, dining and more. Ultra-modern apartments with beautiful finishes. Parking garage, 24 hour gym, pool and tennis court on premises.
Downtown West
The Nic on Fifth
465 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,372
598 sqft
High-rise living in a modern, luxurious apartment. Near light rail stop and skyway. Onsite pool, sundeck, and pet-friendly community. Penthouses available. Nine-foot ceilings. Yoga studio and fitness center on-site.
Downtown St. Paul
Kellogg Square Apartments
111 Kellogg Blvd E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,070
547 sqft
Downtown St. Paul apartment with Mississippi River views. A walker's paradise and close to three bus stops. In-unit laundry and hardwood floors make for a stunning studio or 1-3 bedroom apartment.
Downtown West
Latitude 45
313 S Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,315
563 sqft
Latitude 45 is located between Downtown Minneapolis and the Mill District. It offers modern interiors with hardwood flooring, a subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, handmade kitchen islands, outdoor spaces and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Riverview
West Side Flats
84 Wabasha St S, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,015
452 sqft
New luxury apartments in prime downtown St. Paul location. Community features upscale amenities, including pool, clubhouse, the Skyline Lounge with panoramic city and river views, a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, and concierge services.
Sora Minneapolis
600 5th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,006
515 sqft
Located in Downtown East with miles of Skyway in every direction, Sora offers an elevated, unpretentious and pet-friendly Minneapolis apartment lifestyle that lets you connect with the city on your terms.
Summit Hill
Grand & Dale
628 Grand Ave, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$929
488 sqft
Grand and Dale apartments are the epitome of convenient living. The community is located on historic beautiful Grand Avenue in St. Paul. Everything you need from shopping to dining is within walking distance.
Downtown West
Soo Line Building City Apartments
101 S 5th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,330
532 sqft
Convenient location in the heart of Minneapolis, just steps from the river. All units offer residents walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, granite counters and dishwasher. Luxury community features pool, parking, dog park and gym.
Downtown St. Paul
Commission House Apartments
282 6th Street E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$995
325 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Commission House Apartments in St. Paul. View photos, descriptions and more!
Marcy - Holmes
Lume
408 4th Street Southeast, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,125
350 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lume in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Seward
Cedars 94
2220 E Franklin Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,034
450 sqft
1-2 bedroom and studio apartments for rent. Walk-in closets in each unit. Laundry units. Patio or balcony for each unit. Community fitness center with indoor swimming pool, tanning, sauna and sun deck. Onsite business center.
West Seventh
Oxbo
202 7th St W, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,400
600 sqft
Enjoy Irvine Park and other nearby St. Paul attractions. Stylish interiors with stainless steel appliances and a patio or balcony. Amenities are bountiful with choices like a hot tub, media room, coffee bar and more.
West Seventh
Irvine Exchange
200 Exchange Street South, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,162
495 sqft
Now Open! Irvine Exchange Apartments connects you to the best St. Paul has to offer where the riverfront, Irvine Park, and downtown convenience meet.
