Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

2730 Dale Street North

2730 Dale Street North · No Longer Available
Location

2730 Dale Street North, Roseville, MN 55113
South Owasso

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
sauna
tennis court
326 Available 07/01/20 Welcome to your completely updated home! As you walk into this home you have 2 large double closets for storage, as well as an in-unit 4' x 5' storage room! The living room is large, & opens up to the deck, dining room, & kitchen. The carpeting is newer in the main area, & the kitchen has been updated. The entire unit has fresh paint. The private deck is 15' x 7', & overlooks a grassy area, on a quiet street. The master suite features a large bedroom, with a walk in closet, & a private 3/4 bath. The second bedroom, & full bath complete this home. As you enter into the building on the first floor, there you will find the mail, & the elevator. On the 3rd floor, there also is a gathering room that has seating & often times people will gather to play games, & visit. The guest suite that is available to rent is on the lowest level, along with underground parking. The clubhouse features a heated pool, sauna, workout room, & showering facilities. Outdoor Grill &Picnic area.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2730-dale-st-n-roseville-mn-55113-usa-unit-326/bd3bf219-bf0f-4bb9-83df-299bfc52b991

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5807147)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2730 Dale Street North have any available units?
2730 Dale Street North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roseville, MN.
What amenities does 2730 Dale Street North have?
Some of 2730 Dale Street North's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2730 Dale Street North currently offering any rent specials?
2730 Dale Street North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2730 Dale Street North pet-friendly?
No, 2730 Dale Street North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roseville.
Does 2730 Dale Street North offer parking?
Yes, 2730 Dale Street North does offer parking.
Does 2730 Dale Street North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2730 Dale Street North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2730 Dale Street North have a pool?
Yes, 2730 Dale Street North has a pool.
Does 2730 Dale Street North have accessible units?
No, 2730 Dale Street North does not have accessible units.
Does 2730 Dale Street North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2730 Dale Street North has units with dishwashers.
Does 2730 Dale Street North have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2730 Dale Street North has units with air conditioning.
